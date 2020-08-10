The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as most districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana's largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week's digital resources:
Grades PreK-2: Blue Ribbon Readers: The Train Game
The ability to comprehend information begins with combining different parts to create a whole idea. The Train Game is part of WPSU's Blue Ribbon Readers, a collection of seven interactive games designed to help elementary students gain reading comprehension competences. The Train Game helps students develop synthesis skills by asking them to group words together to form sentences.
Grades 3-5: Modeling Fractions with Cuisenaire Rods
Learning fractions this school year? Model solutions to the fraction problems given by stacking and connecting your virtual manipulatives. This interactive exercise touches on comparing, simplifying and basic operations with fractions using virtual Cuisenaire Rods.
Grades 6-8: Microscope Activity
In this activity, students use a virtual biology lab to perform investigations and learn lab procedures using compound and dissecting microscopes to look at a variety of animal and plant cells.
Grades 9-12: Elements of Poetry
In this interactive lesson, discover how literary techniques like figurative language, imagery and symbolism contribute to the overall meaning of a poem. Explore how a poet establishes and builds on a theme. Learn how to tell the difference between tone and mood. Through a close reading of Maya Angelou's famous poem "Caged Bird" (1983), practice unpacking the language of poetry while learning about some of the various tools a writer can utilize when writing a poem.
Teachers: PBS LearningMedia Virtual Professional Learning Series
Created for teachers -- by teachers -- to bring together content experts and educators from all backgrounds. With an emphasis on fun, engaging, accessible and free tools for classrooms, these bite-sized opportunities are designed to connect educators with each other and PBS shows, themes and content. With topics ranging from history to digital engagement, educators will find something they need to enhance their practice and perspective. Upon completion, PBS provides a certificate of attendance for each one hour virtual professional learning event.