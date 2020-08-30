The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as most districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Agent Check-Up -Odd Squad
The Odd Squad doctor needs an assistant! You can help cure the Odd Squad agents of their odd ailments by collecting data to make a diagnosis while learning about fractions, volume, coordinates, and greater than/less than comparisons.
Grades 3-5: Seasonal Temperature and Precipitation Variations
Students compare the seasonal weather at their location with another U.S. location. They interpret temperature and precipitation data maps, collecting and recording the data for the two locations in order to find patterns and make comparisons. Visual supports (video, images), data maps, and informational text provide students with the context they need to identify seasonal weather at two locations.
Grades 6-8: Math in Special Effects
Using video and web interactives from Get the Math, students engage in an exploration of mathematics, specifically reasoning and sense making, to solve real world problems and learn how special effects designers use math in their work. In the challenge, students focus on understanding the Big Ideas of Algebra: patterns, relationships, equivalence, and linearity; learn to use a variety of representations, including modeling with variables; build connections between numeric and algebraic expressions; and use what they have learned previously about number and operations, measurement, proportionality, and discrete mathematics as applications of algebra. This resource is part of the Math at the Core: Middle School Collection.
Grades 9-12: Student Helioviewer Data Tool
Make solar observations in this interactive data-viewer tool developed by NASA. Access authentic satellite data, view images of solar events, and create your own videos of solar features and activity in near-real time or any time from the past two full solar cycles. Use this resource to visualize solar phenomena at different time and spatial scales and to provide opportunities to make evidence-based claims about the Sun’s dynamic nature.
Teachers: KQED Teach
KQED Teach is a free, online professional learning community for educators to expand their media literacy skills by taking short courses. Participants will find courses, lesson plans, and activities for making their own digital media, developing lesson plans and sharing it with the community of fellow educators. Sign up at KQED Teach to take courses and learn about digital media.