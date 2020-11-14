Last year, more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse received advocacy and counseling services at Hearts of Hope in Lafayette. The survivors live in all neighborhoods and come from all backgrounds. Yet, many in Acadiana remain unaware about the extent of the problem or the fact that they can use their voices to help survivors.
“I don’t think people understand how often sexual assault happens and how it affects people’s lives on a continuum,” said Kimberly Young, executive director of Hearts of Hope. “There are obviously the physical and emotional effects, but many studies show that it affects long-term health, education and so many other aspects of a person’s life.”
With traditional fundraisers and awareness events on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hearts of Hope is taking the month of November to showcase “No More,” a new campaign aimed at community engagement, education and action. Community members are encouraged to save the “No More” image at www.theheartsofhope.org, write in their reason for raising awareness of sexual violence and post it to their social media profiles.
In addition, several videos on the Hearts of Hope website feature supporters discussing various aspects of sexual assault and how others in the community can make a difference.
“We know we can’t get the message across as effectively in one day or at one event,” Young said. “We wanted to take the whole month to tell people about the important work that we do. Most people don’t know about that work until they find themselves involved in a sexual assault situation.”
Hearts of Hope is an umbrella organization that includes multiple programs to help both adult and youth victims. The organization’s Sexual Abuse Response Center provides anyone age 18 and over with emotional support and information about how to report an assault to law enforcement.
“Most of the people we work with in that aspect reach us through our crisis line or when an assault is reported at an emergency room in our service area,” Young explained. “We send an advocate to meet them at the hospital, discuss their rights with them and tell them what their options are for reporting it.”
In addition, Hearts of Hope’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners work with hospital personnel and law enforcement to collect evidence and ensure it is processed correctly.
Young said Hearts of Hope also works closely with children. In many cases, either local law enforcement or the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contact the organization when a child makes an allegation of sexual abuse. From there, a trained Hearts of Hope staff member conducts a forensic interview with the child while a law enforcement investigator observes.
“This is the least traumatic way for the child to describe their experience,” Young said. “They tell the story once and don’t have to keep repeating it over and over. We are able to document that child’s experience so it can be used later during prosecution.”
Other services include individual and group therapy, as well as support from advocates during court proceedings, investigations and more. Young noted that any sexual assault survivor can seek out help from Hearts of Hope, even if the incident took place several years ago.
Young said the majority of sexual assaults involve someone who is known to the victim.
“It rarely is a stranger,” she said. “That’s not to say it never happens, but in our experience, it is usually someone in the victim’s life that they know and trust. It may be a friend they have met, a trusted adult in the family or someone they know in their neighborhood.”
Young said she and others have been even more concerned about assaults during the pandemic, since there has been an increased potential of victims spending longer periods of time with their abusers.
“We already know that most incidents probably go unreported,” Young said. “Many victims hide in shame or fear. They never tell anybody, or they don’t come forward until years later. There are definitely more victims out there than we know about. We want them to know that Hearts of Hope is here for them and we are ready to assist them.”
To reach the Hearts of Hope 24-hour crisis and support line, call 337-233-7273. For information on all Hearts of Hope services, visit www.theheartsofhope.org.
FAQ: What you need to know about Hearts of Hope
What is Hearts of Hope?
Hearts of Hope is a nonprofit organization that assists victims of sexual assault. This work includes operating a crisis line for survivors, advocacy and counseling for both adult and youth victims. Sexual assault nurse examiners work with local medical professionals and law enforcement to ensure the proper collection of evidence in reported assaults.
In addition, the Hearts of Hope Children’s Advocacy Center conducts interviews with children who have been the victim of or a witness to an assault or violent crime. Trained individuals conduct the interviews, which are observed by a law enforcement official. This ensures that children do not have to repeat the incident multiple times.
How many people work for Hearts of Hope?
There are 15 staff members and several contracted therapists. More than 20 volunteers help answer the Hearts of Hope crisis line and respond to emergency rooms when survivors report sexual assaults. There are seven sexual assault nurse examiners.
What is Hearts of Hope’s primary mission in Acadiana?
“It is our job to listen to you, believe you, support you and protect you through the entire process, including the healing,” said Executive Director Kimberly Young. “Hearts of Hope is here for the survivor’s lifetime. Everything we do is always free. Someone should never not be able to get help because they cannot pay for it.”
What is the biggest misconception about Hearts of Hope?
“I think more than a misconception, there is no conception,” Young said. “I think many people in Acadiana don’t know who we are and the important work that we do. We serve victims of crime. We are on the front lines of it. Our rape crisis center serves six parishes and our Children’s Advocacy Center serves eight parishes. We work with a lot of people on a daily basis.”
What are some major ways your organization has helped the community?
In addition to serving survivors, Hearts of Hope offers educational programs on human trafficking, normal sexual development, how to intervene and assist survivors and how to empower girls and women.
How can people help Hearts of Hope?
The organization is always seeking volunteers. There are two volunteer trainings each year. Each training session lasts for 40 hours. Also, financial donations are accepted at any time to help supplement grant funding and ensure all Hearts of Hope services remain free. Donations may be made online at www.theheartsofhope.org or by mailing them to Hearts of Hope, P.O. Box 53967, Lafayette, LA, 70505.
Meet the Leader
Name: Kimberly Young
Title: Executive Director
Organization: Hearts of Hope
How did you end up in your current role?
I was hired 10 years ago by the previous executive director, Jill Dugas. My strength was in grant writing and grant administration. The organization had a need for that, so I started writing and managing grants part-time. I also got to work with survivors and began helping design programs. When Jill retired, I threw my hat in the ring, so five years after I started, I became the executive director.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The real reward comes from leading such an amazing staff. They do the hard work. They sit in courtrooms and law enforcement offices with victims. They stock hospitals with rape kits. They are working with victims every day. Being able to empower them and lead them is incredibly rewarding.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Every day is trauma. We have to think a lot about self-care and how to not take on the trauma that we deal with. I still don’t think I have all the answers to that. I also think a lot about the budget and how we can keep our services free for victims. That’s a constant challenge.
What have you learned about the community as a result of your work?
I believe this region is a very loving, giving and supportive region. I think that many people in Acadiana simply don’t know the extent of sexual assault and abuse in our region. It’s easy to say it happens to somebody else and it’s not going to happen to me until you find yourself in that moment or someone confides in you. But it happens in every town and every neighborhood.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
I just really enjoy peacefulness. I love plants. I like nurturing things and watching them grow. I love my family and my four-legged friends. My son just graduated from high school, so I feel like I’m entering a time of redefining myself a little bit and refocusing.