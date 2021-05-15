Amanda Terry loved her undergraduate experience at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Initially a student in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, Terry decided to switch gears after about two years and pursue a bachelor’s degree online in health services administration. The program was new at the university, but Terry immediately thought it would be an ideal path for her to combine her interests in medicine and business.
“I loved nursing school, but through self-reflection, I thought I could have more of an impact and help people in a different way by working on the operations side,” Terry said. “The people at UL Lafayette were very supportive, especially since health services administration was also in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. They definitely helped me feel like I was not abandoning nursing.”
When Terry decided to continue her education by pursuing a master’s of business administration, she opted for UL’s online MBA program.
“I knew I wasn’t done,” Terry said. “I knew I wanted to gain a deeper understanding of business and leadership. What was great about the online program was that I was able to work full time while obtaining my MBA. The flexibility was great. I could take multiple courses in one semester or take only one or two classes.”
Ultimately, Terry earned her MBA with a concentration in sales leadership. Working at her pace, she finished in about 18 months.
Today, Terry is the director of contracts and utilization in supply chain at Ochsner Health. Each day, she applies lessons learned from her online MBA program to her work. She’s also found that her colleagues and others in her field recognize the high value of her degree.
“I would tell people to remove any stigma you have about obtaining an online degree,” she said. “In the real world, an MBA is an MBA, whether you earn it online or in person. You get out of it what you put into it. I learned so much from my courses, but I also learned self-discipline, self-motivation and time management, all of which is extremely valuable in the real world.”
Terry is not the only student to find success and fulfillment thanks to a degree from a UL Lafayette online degree program. Julie Chambers isn’t sure what she would be doing if not for the ability to both finish her undergraduate degree online and earn a master’s degree.
Chambers first attended college in the 1980s, but struggled academically. She entered the workforce instead, where she ended up in sales. The job was lucrative but draining, and Chambers didn’t feel fulfilled.
“Because I didn’t have a degree, my options were limited and I kind of didn’t believe in myself,” she said.
For Chambers, the next several years brought about many personal challenges and medical issues. Over time, she realized the work she really wanted to do was in counseling. Since she lived in Crowley, there were no in-person programs immediately available and her medical issues would make a daily commute almost impossible. That’s when someone told her that she could earn her degree through a UL Lafayette online program.
“I called and the first thing they explained was that I needed to finish my undergraduate degree,” Chambers said. “School was starting in about a week, but they put everything together and got me in. They figured everything out and I was able to finish my undergraduate in a year. I finished at the end of the summer and went into the master’s program that same August.”
Ultimately, Chambers earned her bachelor’s degree in general studies online and a master’s degree in counseling through in-person courses.
Chambers said taking courses online was ideal. As an older student who lived outside of Lafayette, she was able to receive the education and guidance she needed without having to deal with regular commutes or navigating the campus each day. She also found it easy to contact professors with questions about assignments or coursework.
“It was a little scary going in because I had no idea what it would be like,” Chambers said. “But the staff and the professors had so much faith in me. They really kept me going. I can’t say enough about them and how much they were willing to work with me and support me.”
Today, Chambers is working as a mental health counselor in private practice.
“It took me a while, but now I feel that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and doing what I’m meant to do,” she said. “I wake up all the time and I’m amazed at the fact that I got here.”
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette offers five online bachelor’s degrees and eight online or hybrid graduate degree programs. For more information on programs, admissions, registration and more, visit online.louisiana.edu.