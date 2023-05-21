When Westminster Christian Academy leaders decided to open a second upper school in Lafayette in 2019, it was a special group of students who agreed to be part of the mission to grow the school’s Acadiana presence.
“The senior class of 2023 are leaders. They are bold and brave. They were the ones who agreed to come when there was nothing here,” said Susan Keller, director of WCA’s Lafayette Lower School campus. “They set the foundation and always kept a positive attitude. They helped select our mascot and create the school’s identity as the Chargers. They always kept a smile on their faces.”
Senior Lily Lemoine said it was a privilege to be a part of so many firsts at the Lafayette campus, from being a member of its first homecoming court to participating in its first competitive cheer team. But, Lemoine said the tight-knit atmosphere that WCA has been known for at its other campuses carried over to the Lafayette upper school as well.
“I am definitely going to miss the familiar, warm environment,” said Lemoine. “The staff here have become like family, and I know that I could call any of them any time and be greeted with open arms.”
Brett Darby, who is in his first year as the Lafayette Upper School principal, said the seniors’ sense of community has been one of the attributes that has stood out the most as he has gotten to know them over the past several months.
“The group as a whole is very close and they do a lot of things together,” Darby said. “They hold each other accountable, whether it’s academically, athletically, or just in how they carry themselves every day. They’re as close as family but they also want to make sure they bring out the best in each other. They’re one of the strongest groups I’ve been involved with academically, which tells me they have their priorities in order and also push each other to work hard.”
Senior Isaac Fife agreed that the bonds among students are strong. He noted that those relationships also extend to WCA students in other grade levels as well as the faculty, many of whom have been inspirations to a senior class he described as high-achieving, intelligent and exemplary.
“WCA has prepared me for life after high school by putting Christian role models in every classroom I walk into,” he said. “These people that WCA put in my life have helped me become a better man day in and day out, without fail.”
Lemoine agreed and said her relationships with her teachers has been instrumental in preparing her for life after high school in multiple ways.
“I have learned how much of a difference getting to know your teachers and staff can make,” she said. “Also, the difficulty of my classes has made me practice study skills that I’ll need in college.”
Keller, who has known many of the 2023 seniors since they were in elementary school and taught several of them in fourth grade, said she has watched with pride as they have embraced their role as leaders on a new campus.
“They take every opportunity to pour themselves into our younger students,” she said. “We have a service hours program, so you’ll find them working in the office or helping out on campus all the time. That lets them interact with the other grades and everyone loves it. The younger kids know who they are. They’ll cheer the other students on and celebrate when they have success. That makes a big difference in the lives of the other kids.”
As the seniors move on and WCA continues to grow its Lafayette Campus, Darby said he thinks the impression the class has made will be remembered by younger students for the next several years.
“Our Lafayette upper school is relatively new, but thanks in large part to this class, the students have already accomplished so much,” he said. “I think that’s because of their presence, how they carried themselves, and their ability to be a strong living witness for their faith and for each other. I think they are leaving a strong mark on our school.”
Westminster Christian Academy is a private Christian school in Acadiana serving K3-12 grade. The school aims to integrate Biblical principles into all areas of the curriculum, allowing students to learn from a Christ-centered perspective.
WCA offers a rigorous academic program that has earned numerous national accreditations, signifying that it meets high standards for curriculum, instruction and overall educational quality. Students also have access to a wide range of extracurricular activities that includes athletic teams competing in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), school clubs, and more.
