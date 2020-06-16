Most people have been spending more time at home these last few months, and it isn’t uncommon to hear talk about people sprucing up their living spaces. Whether people are decluttering, re-decorating or re-arranging, many have used this opportunity to create a change of scenery.
Now, you can keep that spirit of revitalization alive with several new products that help you show your team spirit. Take a look at the items below, and click on the product name for more details and to place an order.
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
LSU Mike the Tiger Stone Statue
This will leave no doubt as to your favorite team. This version of Mike is hand-painted, measures 21 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds.
Let all of your neighbors and visitors know you’re an LSU fan with this covering for your front door. This one is purple with the LSU letters in bright gold. It’s made of vinyl, is weather-resistant and can be trimmed to size.
Make a bolder statement with this door cover that also features the eye of the tiger. Also made of vinyl, it’s weather-resistant and can be trimmed to size, plus removed and installed multiple times.
Keep your vehicles protected and your LSU spirit strong with this garage cover that is suitable for both flat and paneled garage doors. It flexes, so it won’t interfere with door operations.
This smaller version features the LSU logo and eye of the tiger. It’s suitable for multiple garage door types and can be removed and installed multiple times.
Add a unique element to the place where you most enjoy watching the Saints play, whether it’s an outdoor patio or an indoor entertainment room. This sign brings the spirit of New Orleans to your home while you’re rooting on your favorite team.