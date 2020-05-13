Health care workers have gone above and beyond this year to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients across Louisiana and elsewhere. Now you can show your appreciation for them with a new T-shirt.
The gray shirts also include some Tiger spirit, with the LSU logo, plus an illustration of health care workers in purple scrubs and gold capes.
In addition, two other shirts are perfect for the 2020 LSU graduate in your life. The illustration here refers to the fact that seniors had to finish their final semester in online classes, perhaps with a friendly pup for support. The shirts are available in white and purple.
Click here to purchase the "Super Heroes Wear Scrubs" T-shirt.
Click here to purchase the white "Virtually the Greatest Class of All Time" T-shirt.
Click here to purchase the purple "Virtually the Greatest Class of All Time" T-shirt.
Disclosure: Some of the links above are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.