New fabric face masks are available for pre-order that feature Lafayette’s favorite team, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
The reusable masks come in a package of three. Each features a variation on the Ragin’ Cajuns colors and logos. They are reusable and come with elastic ear straps.
The masks are currently available for pre-order. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go toward Feeding America.
Click here to order your Ragin’ Cajuns face masks.
