Joe Burrow may be a Cincinnati Bengal now, but he will always be remembered as an LSU Tiger. Now you can continue to cheer Burrow on with this cloth face mask that is a mini-replica of Burrow’s LSU jersey.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the masks will go to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people every year.
Click here to learn more and purchase your Joe Burrow face mask today.
Disclosure: The link above is an affiliate link, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on that link.