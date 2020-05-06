Disclosure: Some links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
Puzzles have soared in popularity as stay-at-home orders force families to find new activities that don't require them to leave the house. Plus, they are great for people of all ages.
You can join in on the fun with new LSU puzzles featuring the famous purple-and-gold tiger eye and Tiger Stadium. Once you're finished, the puzzles can be glued together, framed and displayed for all to see.
To see what LSU puzzles are available and order one, click here.
If you're looking for another challenge, try your hand at putting together more than 1,200 plastic pieces to create a miniature LSU football helmet. It's recommended for fans ages 12 and up. Click here to order one for yourself.
If you want a bigger challenge, more than 3,100 pieces make up this replica of Tiger Stadium. This would be a great project for the whole family! Click here to order one.
Meanwhile, he might be a Cincinnati Bengal now, but former quarterback Joe Burrow will live on forever in LSU football lore. This bobblehead is perfect for any office, library, living room or wherever you show your Tiger pride. Handcrafted and handpainted, it measures eight inches tall.
To order the Joe Burrow bobblehead, click here.