The face masks we’ve all been waiting for have arrived.
A pack of three LSU-themed masks are available by clicking here. One is purple with “LSU” in gold letters. Another is black, and the third is white, both with the distinctive eye of the tiger and LSU logo.
All masks are made of 100 percent polyester with elastic closures. They are machine washable as well.
The masks are available for pre-order and will ship in the coming weeks.
Disclosure: Some of the links above are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.