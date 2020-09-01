Being in our own homes for days on end has gotten many of us thinking about how to change up our interiors. Here are some ideas for the Louisiana sports fan.
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
Zion Williamson Signed Front Page
Rookie Zion Williamson made quite the splash for the Pelicans this year, even in limited action. This authentic replica of The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune from his first night on the court will be a keepsake for years to come. Click here to purchase.
Zion Williamson Debut Framed Photo
This photo from Williamson's January 22, 2020 NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs is signed by the man himself. His 22-point outing and court domination showed why he's expected to be a force on the floor for years to come. Click here to purchase.
LSU Championship Game Play by Play
There are only 1,500 of these unique photo mints available. Take a look back at each play that led to LSU's victory over Clemson in the national championship game to cap off an undefeated season. Click here to purchase.
Joe Burrow and Coach O Signed Footballs
These authentic footballs bear the signatures of LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and former quarterback Joe Burrow. Remember how the two led the Tigers to their greatest season ever with this unique item perfect for any collector. Click here to purchase.
LSU Wooden Bar Stool
These stools are perfect for any kitchen, den, outdoor space or wherever you like to gather to watch the Tigers play. Click here to purchase.
Drew Brees helmet celebrates passing record
One of the most memorable moments in Saints quarterback Drew Brees' storied career came on October 8, 2018, when he set the NFL all-time record for passing yards against Washington. This helmet celebrates that accomplishment with Brees' authentic signature and inscription remembering the moment. Click here to purchase.
Drew Brees authentic signed jersey
This jersey has been personally hand-signed by Brees. Each framed jersey comes double matted in a black wood fame, has two photos, and has two engraved team logos. Click here to purchase.
Saints Imperial Spirit Rug
Vibrant New Orleans Saints graphics create a look fellow fans will envy. This Imperial rug will highlight your New Orleans Saints devotion all season long. Click here to purchase.
Saints Whiskey Box Gift Set
This solid oak gift box comes with soapstone whiskey stones to prevent watered down drinks, plus two 8-ounce lowball glasses and two sandstone coasters. Click here to purchase.
Tulane Team Wooden Sign
Your Tulane Green Wave pride will be at its peak with this awesome sign, reminding everyone where your allegiance lies. Put this up in your fan cave or game room. Click here to purchase.
Ragin' Cajuns Illuminated Stadium
Showcase your unwavering UL spirit with this light up replica stadium! This unique collectible features a three-dimensional effect with LED lights. It's the perfect size to display on a shelf, mantle or bookcase. Click here to purchase.