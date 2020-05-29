It’s safe to say that 2020 will go down as quite the memorable year, and our own Pulitzer Prize winner, Walt Handelsman, has commemorated these events with 10 one-of-a-kind, limited edition cartoons.
Each cartoon portrays a unique take on recent events, from mask-wearing to online dating to group hugs. Walt also pays tribute to the health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis since the beginning.
You can purchase a set of 10 cartoons signed by Walt for $250, or individual signed ones for $50 each. Supplies are limited, so no more than 100 of any signed cartoon will be available. Each cartoon is 12” x 8” on high-quality photo paper.
To purchase the set or individual cartoons, visit store.nola.com/collections/cartoons.