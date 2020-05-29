Walt Handelsman: Masks
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

It’s safe to say that 2020 will go down as quite the memorable year, and our own Pulitzer Prize winner, Walt Handelsman, has commemorated these events with 10 one-of-a-kind, limited edition cartoons.

Each cartoon portrays a unique take on recent events, from mask-wearing to online dating to group hugs. Walt also pays tribute to the health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis since the beginning.

You can purchase a set of 10 cartoons signed by Walt for $250, or individual signed ones for $50 each. Supplies are limited, so no more than 100 of any signed cartoon will be available. Each cartoon is 12” x 8” on high-quality photo paper.

To purchase the set or individual cartoons, visit store.nola.com/collections/cartoons.

Walt Handelsman: Repurposed Crawfish Paddles
Walt Handelsman: Group Hug 2020
Walt Handelsman: Walt Handelsman: Real Life Superheroes
