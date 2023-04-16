Capital Area United Way is once again connecting the capital region community with the third annual 225GIVES, an online giving day to generate philanthropic donations for area nonprofits.
This year’s 225GIVES will be held on Thursday, May 4, but donors can get a head start by participating in Early Giving, which runs from Thursday, April 20 to Wednesday, May 3. Donors will be able to select the nonprofit of their choice online and select the amount they want to donate. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Originally launched in 2020 to help nonprofits bounce back amid challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, 225GIVES has become a cornerstone of Capital Area United Way’s community work. Thus far, the event has raised more than $5 million and engaged 6,170 individual donors in support of more than 200 local nonprofits, said Melanie Henderson, director of community engagement for Capital Area United Way.
In addition, Henderson said 225GIVES helps people learn about and contribute to local causes, enables nonprofits to engage the community, raises awareness about nonprofits and their work, and inspires people to give generously, leading to a stronger region that is improved through the power of collective giving.
“This centralized giving campaign has gained a great deal of notoriety, even in such a short time, and we’re happy to take advantage of another opportunity to raise funds and awareness,” said Annmarie Valentin, senior donor relations manager for City Year Baton Rouge, which works to improve local educational outcomes. “Additionally, participation increases the opportunity for community partnerships with like-minded organizations that we may not otherwise have access to.”
Prior to participating in 225GIVES, The Emerge Center had implemented Giving Tuesday campaigns, said Shelton Jones, executive director of the center, which works to empower children with autism and adults with communication challenges. The launch of 225GIVES coincided with The Emerge Center’s shift towards more online-based donations and a more strategic approach.
“With the benefit of planning resources provided by 225GIVES, we have elevated and refined what works and we have thought more creatively about conveying the impact of giving to Emerge,” Jones said. “225GIVES brings increased visibility to the life-changing impact of Emerge’s work and helps us reach and retain more donors.”
Jones said that seeing the final donation tally for 225GIVES and the vast number of organizations that benefit continues to be inspiring each year.
“Every gift – no matter the size – sends a strong signal that we are all invested in making Baton Rouge the best community it can be,” he said.
Henderson said nonprofits can register to participate in this year’s 225GIVES if they meet eligibility requirements. Organizations must be a true 501(c)(3) in good standing with the IRS and the Louisiana Secretary of State. It must also be located in or provide services in the 10-parish area of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge or West Feliciana.
“In addition to supporting nonprofits in raising money through the online platform, CAUW also works with corporate partners and foundations to offer additional monetary prizes to nonprofits throughout the day for categories like most dollar raised and highest number of donors,” Henderson added.
Donations can be made online at 225gives.org via credit card, debit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay or ACH. Donors can search for nonprofits by parish, city, cause, demographic served, organization size, and more.
To make a donation or learn more, visit www.225gives.org.