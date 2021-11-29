Individuals and businesses across the Baton Rouge area will have a unique opportunity to help hundreds of local nonprofits through a special online giving event on November 30.
The date marks Giving Tuesday, which is recognized internationally as a day to make contributions during the holiday season. For the second year in a row, it will also be the day of the online 225GIVES event, hosted by Capital Area United Way.
“Through 225GIVES and our platform, we are trying to maximize Giving Tuesday and make it very easy for a donor to learn about local organizations and donate to them,” said Ethan Bush, an advisor at Trility Partners. “It’s almost like an Amazon experience in that they can research the organizations and choose which ones to donate to and how much to donate.”
The organizations represent a diverse offering of services across the Baton Rouge area, including those working with children, domestic violence survivors, individuals with disabilities, artists, those needing legal services and many more.
The main goal for this year’s 225GIVES is to raise at least $2 million for the organizations. The nonprofits may receive donations directly and are also eligible to receive additional monies through the 225GIVES Challenge Fund, in which donations are split among different organizations that meet certain thresholds.
“That would be huge for our community,” said Katie Pritchett, senior vice president of impact and operations at Capital Area United Way. “The great thing about this event is that donors can put multiple organizations into a cart online and donate to all of them at the same time. It’s easy for a donor to support however many nonprofits they would like to on a single day, as well as a great way to help organizations have a little money in the bank going into the next calendar year.”
Pritchett said the 225GIVES donations will be especially meaningful since recent months have proved to be challenging for many nonprofits. Several donors are still experiencing lingering economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, and businesses are now contending with higher costs associated with shipping, inventory and personnel. In addition, Hurricane Ida caused multiple impacts to south Louisiana businesses, which can mean fewer resources for community support.
“I think a lot of corporate partners and donors thought that in 2021, they would be back to business as usual and be able to support organizations as normal. That has not necessarily been the case,” Pritchett said. “I think the fundraising has been slow and challenging, but the work has picked up tremendously and there is a higher expectation for services.”
Bush said the 225GIVES team has been encouraged by the positive response to the first event in 2020. He said many nonprofits reported receiving contributions from new donors and were encouraged by the interest in their organizations. This year, participating nonprofits can also receive strategic training through the new 225GIVES University. Pritchett said she has been especially encouraged by the number of smaller, lesser-known nonprofits who have generated donations and awareness by participating in 225GIVES.
“It does not have to be a heavy lift for a small organization,” she said. “It’s a great way for them to spread the word about who they are and what they do. The hope is that it creates a ripple effect that might get them more dollars.”
For more information on this year’s organizations and 225GIVES, visit www.225gives.org. Questions may also be directed to the Capital Area United Way at 225gives@cauw.org.