A deserving local family will receive a gift that will last for years, thanks to the generosity of AccuTemp.
The selected family will receive a brand-new HVAC system to ensure their home remains comfortable and safe in any weather conditions. The donation is part of AccuTemp’s Degrees of Giving initiative. AccuTemp's slogan, Service to the Highest Degree, extends beyond its HVAC and electrical services and to serving those in the community because of their mission to ensure 100 percent client satisfaction.
“We feel this is more important than ever this year because our community has been through so many trying times,” said Marlee Bridges, AccuTemp’s marketing coordinator. “This is our way to show that AccuTemp really cares about our community. We know people have been going through a lot and we know a new HVAC system would be a blessing.”
Nominations will be accepted at www.theadvocate.com beginning December 1.
Once a family is chosen, Bridges said AccuTemp will send a design consultant to the home to assess its existing HVAC system and equipment. Then, a team of installers will set up the system, complete with the highest-quality materials and a lifetime craftsmanship warranty.
In addition, the person who nominates the winning family will receive two years of free maintenance through AccuTemp’s preventative maintenance plan.
“We know people are still spending a lot of time at home,” Bridges said. “We want to make sure everyone is as comfortable as they can be.”
AccuTemp has been serving Louisiana for more than a decade, offering a complete array of residential HVAC services, commercial HVACR services, electrical services and insulation services. AccuTemp services are backed by a lifetime craftsmanship warranty and 100% money back guarantee. For more information, visit www.accutempbr.com or call 225-230-4080.