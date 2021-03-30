The temperatures are warming up and that means homeowners will be turning on their air conditioners for the next several months. But if a unit has not been maintained properly, it could mean big problems.
“About 80 to 90 percent of the service calls we get are typically from a lack of maintenance,” said Luke Mahan, a senior technician with AccuTemp in Baton Rouge.
Mahan said some signs that a unit is not running correctly include inconsistent cooling, large spikes in utility bills and an air conditioner that runs for long periods of time without cooling down the home.
One of the most popular AccuTemp services is a 20-point maintenance inspection in which a trained technician checks all inside and outside components of a unit, including the electrical system, motor, filters, fluid levels and more. Mahan said the goal of the inspection is to ensure the unit is running per manufacturer settings.
“We look over the big things and the small things,” he said. “We do a very thorough cleaning on everything. One of the big things we see, especially right now, are clogged drain lines. We’ll clean those out and check the safety and float switches to prevent all types of issues including flooded ceilings. We’ll also wash units and check refrigerant levels. Just having the right amount of refrigerant will help the unit run less and operate more efficiently.”
In south Louisiana, Mahan said it’s also not unusual for pests or critters to find their way into units. He’s seen snakes that have been electrocuted inside of units, plus rats and mice that fall or get sucked in. About two years ago, a Baton Rouge woman had purchased a house in foreclosure and called AccuTemp because of excessive air conditioner running time.
“I popped my head in the attic with my head light and there were a bunch of eyes looking back at me,” Mahan said. “A family of raccoons had moved in and ate all of the duct work.”
Besides having a unit inspected and serviced on a regular basis, Mahan said there are some other things homeowners can do to keep an air conditioner running smoothly. Those include checking thermostat batteries and changing them when they are low and changing the filter per the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Even with regular upkeep, there may come a time when it is more economical for a homeowner to replace an air conditioner with a new unit. To help people decide, Mahan said technicians will evaluate many factors, including the age of the system, repairs made, and how well the system is performing.
“If it’s a unit older than 10 years and the homeowner has spent thousands of dollars in repairs, it may end up saving them money to look at replacing the unit,” said Marlee Bridges, AccuTemp’s marketing coordinator. “We walk through all of the customer’s options with them so they can make an informed decision.”
AccuTemp services homes and businesses in the Greater Baton Rouge area and the Northshore. To schedule an appointment with an AccuTemp technician, visit www.accutempbr.com or call 225-535-8330.