ACRE Investment Management (AIM) builds new forests in the Delta region, commonly referred to as America’s Amazon. Forests matter more in our world today than perhaps ever. With nearly 20 years of experience in conservation and reforestation, AIM helps landowners make the most of their property and build income-delivering conservation.
Through its GreenTrees program, AIM works with property owners to plant trees on marginal farmland that earns carbon credits as they grow. “We have been able to make this work for land owners who have anywhere from 7 acres to 3,500 acres,” said Chandler Van Voorhis, AIM’s managing partner. “We have been able to bring carbon income opportunities to smaller land owners. Because the costs are large, it’s not something they do by themselves. It takes expertise to navigate and go through the markets, and that’s part of the value we provide.”
Once a lease is recorded in the local courthouse, GreenTrees measures, verifies and sells the carbon credits on growing trees, while land owners keep their land, own the trees, and receive either a fixed pattern of payments per acre or 50% share of the credits their land generates after buffer protection. Van Voorhis noted that “There may not be money growing on trees, but there sure is money growing in them today!”
Because forests are there for the long haul, GreenTrees carefully monitors them for 40 years. All the credits are part of an aggregated pool, and landowners are paid based on acres enrolled and carbon produced and then sold into the leading company buyer community for them in the country. “We’ve really shaped and pioneered these markets,” Van Voorhis said. “Today, GreenTrees holds 99% of this very robust market,” he added. Reforestation carbon credits fortunately have the highest value per metric ton in the marketplace since they are considered carbon removal, where existing mature forests are deemed to be a carbon reduction. Carbon removal credits, such as GreenTrees for example, are now 3-4 times the value of carbon reduction.
Over the last few years, Van Voorhis continued, “we have been pushing to create price separation in the market and drive the value to the land owners.” GreenTrees, with a heavy Delta presence, now has over 133,000 acres in the program, mostly in the Delta. Their model of interplanting pioneering species (i.e. cottonwood, sycamore) with mast producing mixed hardwoods speeds the establishment of premier healthy bottomland hardwood forests. The result of this quality program enables landowners to see more metric tons of carbon earlier through an increased carbon yield and better timber. As the pioneering species train the mixed hardwoods to grow up versus out, this, in turn, creates a straighter more valuable tree for the next generation.
“We feel like our experience, expertise, aggregation, planting approach, and relationships with landowners really set us apart.” AIM and GreenTrees have extensive experience in Louisiana, mainly working with land from Baton Rouge northward and along the Mississippi River. The company also works throughout Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. “We focus on lands that are frequently flooded, hard to farm, and are not viable for agriculture,” Van Voorhis stated. “It really is about helping the land owner diversify their income streams. It’s about adding carbon revenue into their operations.”
“Trees grow slowly, but they are a long term asset and man’s best friend and they go with the land and family inheritance needs well.” he said. “All of that takes time to unfold, of course. That’s why we have developed a serious respect and trust with our hundreds of land owners.” Van Voorhis added that AIM and GreenTrees “are respectful of the fact that making a land use change is a major decision for property owners.” For more information, visit www.green-trees.com.