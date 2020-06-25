With more offices and businesses opening, managers across the region are turning to AMPOL to ensure their workplaces are virus-free.
In recent weeks, company staff has performed disinfection work at restaurants, hotels, offshore living quarters, boats, schools, offices, industrial facilities, manufacturing facilities and more, said AMPOL CEO and President Kirk Headley.
In terms of cleanliness levels, Headley said it has been a “broad spectrum.”
“It’s really been a range,” Headley said. “We do a pre-sample and a post-sample to show the owner where they were and where they are now. That can be really eye-opening. The owner can use that data however they wish. Some like to keep it themselves. Some want to show employees and clients. We provide the information, but it’s up to them to decide how to use it.”
Headley said some clients request AMPOL’s disinfection services because their place of business is preparing to re-open. In those cases, owners want employees and customers to feel safe and assure them that all steps have been taken to remove any virus. In other cases, a client or employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Those two situations are treated differently,” Headley said. “When we get the call to provide a disinfection, we separate those so we know what type of cleaning we need to be doing.”
In either situation, AMPOL’s teams focus on high-touch surfaces such as door handles, doorknobs, faucets, light switches, keyboards, phones and more.
“We really pride ourselves on having a good understanding of high-touch surfaces, and we laser-focus on those quite a bit,” he said.
Headley said some clients bring in AMPOL for a one-time disinfection, while others ask for regular visits to maintain a high level of cleanliness. If an owner requests it, AMPOL staff will provide training to a business staff and custodians so they can learn how to keep areas as clean as possible.
“We do not suggest that somebody who is not a professional clean a COVID positive area,” he said. “That should be done by someone who is trained and has all the proper equipment. However, if it is a regular disinfection, we have some trade secrets that we’ve learned through a lot of trial and testing on what works and what doesn’t. We can show people steps to take to keep a space in a clean condition.”
Headley said business owners should remember that if someone with COVID-19 enters a building, it will nullify any disinfection steps that were previously taken. That means owners should be mindful about screening people who come into a business, checking temperatures and turning away anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms.
“The best thing you can do is try to take precautions on who comes in and who doesn’t,” he said. “Use your best judgement and the best tools you have. We are prepared to disinfect any facility that needs us. I have faith that we are going to get through this. We just have to be as smart as we can. We just can’t put our guard down yet.”
For more information on AMPOL services, visit www.ampol.net.