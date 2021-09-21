Three young local entrepreneurs are prepared to welcome customers of all ages to their first store with a wide assortment of sneakers, clothing, accessories and more.
Another Sole Chance is now open at 13188 Perkins Road, Suite B in Baton Rouge. For owners Leonard Fields, Kaleb Cayette and Deeric Robinson, the milestone marks the latest step in their business journey.
Fields was a college student in 2018 when he became frustrated by the fact that most popular sneakers sold out shortly after being released. He came across a YouTube channel that explained how stores receive and stock the hot-ticket items. That led to about three months of research on Fields’ part to better understand how the business worked. Soon, he was able to locate the most popular sneakers of the moment and sell them to local customers.
Since then, Fields and his business partners have been selling shoes from home while building up a significant Instagram following. They initially called their business King Kicks, but decided to change to Another Sole Chance as they evolved and grew. The success made them realize how many potential customers were interested in what they could offer.
“It’s fashion. It’s a way of life,” Fields said. “I’ve been a sneakerhead since I was really small. It’s how I express myself and it’s how a lot of other people express themselves as well.”
Another Sole Chance will offer a mixture of sneakers, including new releases and classic favorites. The selection includes popular choices like Adidas Yeezys, Air Jordans and Nike Dunk Lows in a variety of styles and designs.
The move from a home- and online-based business to a retail store has had its share of challenges, but Fields said he and his team have been able to overcome any obstacles.
“We had a lot of trouble finding an actual spot for the store, but once we found one, it was perfect. It really worked out,” he said. “We know we can do it, but it’s different when you have your own store. We know we all have to be on the same page and communicating with each other. We feel like we’re ready.”
Fields said Another Sole Chance will offer sneakers and other products that are not readily available in Baton Rouge. That includes clothing, bags, purses, trading cards, gaming consoles and more. The store has items for men, women, children, toddlers and infants.
“We have a lot of exclusive items that are hard to find anywhere in the area,” Fields said. “We’re specializing in a lot of after-market items that are hard to acquire. You won’t find a store like this in Baton Rouge.”
For more on Another Sole Chance, visit www.anothersolechance.com, @anothersolechance on Instagram or www.facebook.com/anothersolechance.