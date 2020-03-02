Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
Who: Granger Smith
When and where: 10 p.m. Friday, March 6, Texas Club
It’s been a tough year for Smith after his youngest son died in a drowning accident last summer. But the country star has found solace in his music and has forged deeper connections with fans during his live shows. He’s set to perform hits like “Backroad Song,” “Happens Like That,” “If the Boot Fits,” and his latest, “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”
Who: Jeff Foxworthy
When and where: 8 p.m. Saturday March 7, L’Auberge Casino and Hotel
Foxworthy has made a name for himself in entertaining, starting with his “You Might Be a Redneck If…” jokes in the 1990s. In addition to numerous books and comedy albums, Foxworthy has been featured on many sitcoms and has hosted the game show “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”
Who: Harlem Globetrotters
When and where: 2 p.m. Saturday March 14, Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
With their iconic dunks, stunts and incredible moves, the Globetrotters have entertained millions around the world for decades. This family-friendly show stops in Baton Rouge on their current tour and is sure to be another crowd-pleaser.
Who: The Marshall Tucker Band
When and where: 8 p.m. Saturday March 14, L’Auberge Casino and Hotel
The Southern rock pioneers have been making music since the 1970s and show no signs of slowing down, booking upwards of 150 live shows each year. They’re likely to perform longtime favorites like “Fire On the Mountain,” “Heard It in A Love Song,” and “Last of the Singing Cowboys.”
Who: Blues Traveler
When and where: 8 p.m. Friday March 20, Varsity Theatre
If you were listening to rock music in the ‘90s, chances are you heard Blues Traveler hits like “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway.” Still led by original member and vocalist John Popper, the band is best known these days for improvisational live shows that encourage fan participation and recordings.
What: LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Baseball)
When: 7 p.m. Friday March 20; 6:30 p.m. Saturday March 21 and 2 p.m. Sunday March 22
Where: Alex Box Stadium
The Tigers host Mississippi State in their home SEC opener, kicking off the most critical part of the baseball season. Freshmen Cade Doughty, Maurice Hampton, Jr. and Zack Mathis have shown early promise, while LSU hopes returning pitchers Nick Storz, AJ Labas and Jaden Hill can stay healthy.
Who: Gabriel Iglesias
When and where: 7 p.m. Sunday March 22, Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
Also known as “Fluffy,” Iglesias has made a mark on the comedy scene since breaking out nearly 20 years ago. Besides his live shows and regular stand-up specials, Iglesias has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows like “Modern Family,” “Key & Peele” and “Family Guy.”
Who: Chrisette Michele
When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday March 29, Varsity Theatre
The Grammy winner has been making music in the R&B, hip hop and adult contemporary scenes for more than a decade. She’s known for her albums like the debut “I Am” in 2007 and “Let Freedom Reign” in 2010. Most recently, she’s released the poetry album “No Political Genius.”