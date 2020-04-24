The LSU Tigers made a splash in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with five former players selected.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 1), linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22), linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32) will all suit up for NFL teams this year.
With the 24th overall pick, the New Orleans Saints opted for offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz of Michigan.
Be one of the first to sport Joe Burrow's new Cincinnati Bengals jersey. This one is black with orange and white sleeves, plus the official NFL shield on the front collar.
Honor Burrow's new team and show a different kind of Tiger pride with the Cincinnati Bengals official 2020 NFL Draft hat.
A fan favorite after making a return from a major ACL injury, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is now a Jacksonville Jaguar, who made him the 20th overall pick.
Louisiana native and top wide receiver Justin Jefferson is taking his talents north to the Minnesota Vikings, who picked him No. 22 overall.
With the last pick of the first round, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire landed with the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl win.
The rest of the draft will take place April 24 and 25. Celebrate the Saints' newest additions with this official 2020 draft cap featuring the familiar fleur-de-lis logo and "NOLA" in gold on the side.
