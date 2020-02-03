Get ready for a fun-filled February, with plenty of live entertainment throughout the Capital City. Here are some of our top picks, plus easy links to buy tickets.

What: Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 7

Where: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, Baton Rouge

Why: Take a trip down memory lane with this popular tribute band as they pay homage to one of the biggest musical groups of all time. The band is known for playing all of The Eagles’ best-known hits and for throwing in a few surprises.

Who: Gordon Lightfoot

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge

Why: Lightfoot is a folk and country legend who has made his mark for over 50 years as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He’ll perform all of his hits, like “For Lovin’ Me,” “Early Morning Rain,” “Ribbon of Darkness” and many more.

What: Lovers & Friends Featuring Johnny Gill

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 14

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge

Why: Spend your Valentine’s Day evening with your significant other listening to romantic songs from Gill, formerly of New Edition and LSG. He’ll be joined by Melanie Fiona, Silk, Case and Deniece Williams.

LSU’s Darius Days (0) takes a shot as Mississippi State’s Abdul Ado (24) defends in the first half of LSU's game vs Mississippi State Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What: LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats (men’s basketball)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge

Why: The surging Tigers play host to longtime college basketball powerhouse Kentucky in what is sure to be one of the top SEC matchups of the season.

What: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence: The Late Nights and Longnecks Tour

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge

Why: Any fan of country music from the ‘90s and early 2000s will remember Lawrence’s hits, including “Paint Me A Birmingham” and ‘Texas Tornado,” just to name two. Moore has been a steady presence on the country charts in more recent years with songs like “The Ones Who Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.” They join forces for what’s sure to be a fun and rowdy live show.

Who: Kevin Griffin

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 21

Where: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

Why: The former frontman for Better Than Ezra has struck out on his own in recent years. His individual songs are an eclectic mix of musical styles, but all feature minimal production and vocal harmonies.

LSU’s Darius Days (0) goes up for a shot in the second half of LSU's 74-57 win over Liberty Flames Sunday in the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge

Why: The Tigers wind down the regular season with the second-t0-last home game against the Aggies. With the SEC tournament starting less than two weeks later, the matchup could help determine LSU’s seeding.

