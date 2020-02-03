Get ready for a fun-filled February, with plenty of live entertainment throughout the Capital City. Here are some of our top picks, plus easy links to buy tickets.
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
What: Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles
When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 7
Where: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, Baton Rouge
Why: Take a trip down memory lane with this popular tribute band as they pay homage to one of the biggest musical groups of all time. The band is known for playing all of The Eagles’ best-known hits and for throwing in a few surprises.
Click here to buy event tickets.
Who: Gordon Lightfoot
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13
Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge
Why: Lightfoot is a folk and country legend who has made his mark for over 50 years as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He’ll perform all of his hits, like “For Lovin’ Me,” “Early Morning Rain,” “Ribbon of Darkness” and many more.
Click here to buy Gordon Lightfoot tickets.
What: Lovers & Friends Featuring Johnny Gill
When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 14
Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge
Why: Spend your Valentine’s Day evening with your significant other listening to romantic songs from Gill, formerly of New Edition and LSG. He’ll be joined by Melanie Fiona, Silk, Case and Deniece Williams.
Click here to buy Johnny Gill tickets.
What: LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats (men’s basketball)
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge
Why: The surging Tigers play host to longtime college basketball powerhouse Kentucky in what is sure to be one of the top SEC matchups of the season.
Click here to buy LSU/Kentucky tickets.
What: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence: The Late Nights and Longnecks Tour
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20
Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge
Why: Any fan of country music from the ‘90s and early 2000s will remember Lawrence’s hits, including “Paint Me A Birmingham” and ‘Texas Tornado,” just to name two. Moore has been a steady presence on the country charts in more recent years with songs like “The Ones Who Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.” They join forces for what’s sure to be a fun and rowdy live show.
Click here to buy Justin Moore/Tracy Lawrence tickets.
Who: Kevin Griffin
When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 21
Where: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge
Why: The former frontman for Better Than Ezra has struck out on his own in recent years. His individual songs are an eclectic mix of musical styles, but all feature minimal production and vocal harmonies.
Click here to buy Kevin Griffin tickets.
What: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge
Why: The Tigers wind down the regular season with the second-t0-last home game against the Aggies. With the SEC tournament starting less than two weeks later, the matchup could help determine LSU’s seeding.