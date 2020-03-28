The Advocate is pleased to partner with local businesses and organizations to bring kids’ coloring and activity pages to the newspaper.
This week’s page is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
"I would like to remind everyone we offer a rich array of wonderful electronic resources," said Library Director Spencer Watts. "This includes everything from our storytimes on Facebook to our streaming and downloadable services."
For more information on the library’s digital resources, visit www.ebrpl.com or call 225-231-3750. For help with your library account, call circulation services at 225-231-3740.