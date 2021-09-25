Two new veterinarians have joined the team at Associated Veterinary Services as they begin their professional careers.
Dr. Tanner Hernandez is a 2020 graduate of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and recently completed a one-year internship in Shelter Medicine. As a student, he took additional courses in integrative medicine and became certified in acupuncture on both large and small animals.
Before attending veterinary school, Dr. Hernandez graduated from Northwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and an associate’s degree in veterinary technology.
“I grew up on a small farm, so my family always had cows, horses, dogs and cats,” said Dr. Hernandez, a native of Flora, Louisiana. “I actually wanted to be a teacher, but when I learned about the vet tech license program, it sounded like a perfect fit. I really didn’t ever see myself as a vet, but now that I’m doing it, I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s a very rewarding profession.”
Besides beginning his professional career, Dr. Hernandez married his wife, Cassie, this past May. The couple has a one-eye, feline leukemia positive cat named Babs and a “crazy mutt puppy” named Bette. In his free time, he enjoys eating Southern food, traveling with his wife, helping at animal shelters and spending time with friends and family.
“It’s definitely been a crazy few years, but I feel like I’ve done a lot in a short amount of time,” Dr. Hernandez said. “Now I’m just focused on helping people with their animals and coming home to spend time with my wife.”
Also joining Associated Veterinary Services is Dr. Nadeeshani Wijetunge, who goes by Dr. Nadee. The Kenner native is a 2021 graduate of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. Before attending veterinary school, she received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Loyola University New Orleans. For more than 10 years, she has been a volunteer and foster partner for multiple animal shelters and rescues in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“My interest in animals started when I was a child. I had pet parakeets and rabbits and found myself spending all my time after school with them,” Dr. Nadee said. “My family had a huge room where we would let them out to fly or hop around. The best moments were when they landed on me or sat in my lap as if I was ‘the chosen one’ amongst my siblings.”
Dr. Nadee said she realized she wanted to become a vet when she noticed she loved every aspect of animal care, even mundane tasks like cleaning litter boxes and cages.
“Being a vet allows me to provide everything I could possibly imagine for them, and that’s all I have ever wanted to do,” she said.
At home, Dr. Nadee has a Black Mouth Cur puppy named Sam, two cats (Mama and Winston), a Budgerigar (Diana) and Green Cheek Conure named Eugene. Over the years, she has fostered 53 cats and counting.
“I take them out of the shelter when they are merely days old, bottle feed them, watch them grow, and then send them to be with their forever families,” Dr. Nadee said of her foster cats. “It has been nothing but rewarding. I can foster multiple litters at a time. When I was in school, I would always sit in the cat room when I studied because it made me so happy to watch the kittens play and made studying much more enjoyable.”
Associated Veterinary Services offers routine exams, dentistry, X-rays, lab services, endoscopies, acupuncture, vaccinations, surgery, microchipping, geriatric medicine and much more. The office is located at 7807 Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-928-4417 or visit www.avsbr.com.