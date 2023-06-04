Three local educators received public recognition and a $2,000 award as part of an initiative from the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to honor teachers.
“We are happy to recognize these exceptional educators and thank them for their dedication to their students and the community,” said Adonica Pelichet Duggan, CEO of the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students. “Their efforts have significantly impacted the lives of so many students and we are grateful for their contributions to educating Baton Rouge.”
The award recipients were Tommie Gipson of Sherwood Middle Magnet School, Yamica Carmouche of the Eva Legard Center for Coastal and Environmental Studies, and Elika Everson of Community School for Apprenticeship Learning (CSAL) Charter Middle School.
“So many ExxonMobil employees owe their successful careers to teachers who inspired and engaged them. This collaboration allows us to say thank you,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile. “Teachers are vital to the success of our community, our future workforce, and we are honored to collaborate with the Baton Rouge Alliance for a second year.”
Here, each educator talks about their careers and what the recognition means to them.
Tommie Gipson
When a student leaves Gipson’s classroom, it isn’t the end of their relationship. In fact, many people whom Gipson has taught over the past 28 years have become lifelong friends. He keeps their numbers in his phone and has meals with them. In fact, it was a former student, Janna Rogers, who nominated Gipson for the recognition after remembering the impact he had on her and seeing his positive influence on her own child in Gipson’s classroom.
“Back then, he was well known as a motivator and a genuinely compassionate teacher,” Rogers wrote in her nomination letter. “Years after being his student, he remembered my love and talent for writing. Soon, I will be publishing my first book. Mr. Gipson is partially responsible for my accomplishments and has inspired my daughter to pursue her dreams as well.”
Gipson, who teaches eighth grade literacy and language arts, said he was shocked and humbled by the award as he continues his career that he feels is God’s purpose for him.
“I originally wanted a career in television and the arts, but I started substitute teaching when I was 19 and I never left,” he said. “The kids drive me. I love that every year is different and every group of students is different. It means a lot to know that I am a vessel for them into the real world. They teach me more than I teach them. I’m always learning something new.”
Yamica Carmouche
If anyone is having a bad day, they just need to spend a few minutes around Carmouche to have their spirits lifted. Although they have only worked together for a year, her colleague Valerie Milton has noticed her endless positivity. Carmouche, a sixth grade homeroom and advisory teacher, sends daily inspirational emails to her coworkers. She leads the singing of Happy Birthday for students and staff. And, she always steps up when someone is in need.
“I try to keep everyone motivated because teaching is challenging and you never know what you are going to deal with,” she said. “I spend time with my students on social and emotional learning because I want to keep their self-esteem high. If you feel good about yourself, you will do well.”
Milton said students deeply trust Carmouche. Many hug her when they arrive in the morning. She has an open-door policy where students can discuss concerns with her without fear of judgement.
“Everyone knows Ms. Carmouche is dependable and trustworthy. She gives her all to her colleagues just like she does to her students,” Milton said. “It makes a huge difference in people’s lives.”
Elika Everson
Everson, a sixth grade science teacher, has only been teaching for two years, but her impact has been so meaningful that eight people nominated her for this year’s recognition.
“This confirmed my thinking that I should have been teaching all along,” Everson said. “It wasn’t even about the monetary part. It was the affirmation I needed to keep pushing and reassure myself that I made the right decision. I entered teaching after another career, so it was an adjustment, but I feel like I chose the right path.”
Everson’s career so far has been filled with masks, virtual learning and other COVID protocols. But, it has taught her how to be flexible and adapt to the needs of the day, whether they be academic or emotional.
“You have to love kids, be able to adjust quickly, be understanding of where they are coming from, and appreciate the fact that they are depending on you,” she said. “The teacher is not just there to lecture. You have to sometimes be a counselor or a confidante. I have kids hug me every day and you realize that may be something they aren’t receiving at home. You have to respond and be willing to fill that need for them.”