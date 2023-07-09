BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is making significant progress in the initial phase of a wide-ranging renovation that is designed to modernize the facility, improve the visitor experience and lessen impacts on surrounding neighborhoods.
One of the largest changes is a shift in the exhibit layout from a taxonomic model that focused on species to a zoogeographic model in which visitors will be able to have an immersive experience amid the animals and habitats found in the various continents of Africa, Asia, North America and South America.
“There will be cultural & educational materials around the exhibits, in addition to the animals themselves,” said Jim Fleshman, the zoo’s director. “We want people to be able to experience the cultures that are found in those regions so they can broaden their vision and scope of what the world is like.”
Other substantial changes include the removal of concrete moats, changing the netting in many aviaries, an improved hippopotamus night house with a five-foot deep-water stall, and modernization to many exhibits that house the zoo’s 500+ animals. A new giraffe area is about 60% complete and includes flooring that can be heated or cooled depending on weather conditions, the age of the giraffes, a scale so giraffes can be weighed regularly, and more appropriate space for zoo personnel to conduct medical assessments and training on the animals.
“Everything we are doing is focused on the well-being of the animals,” Fleshman said. “We do a welfare assessment before we make any changes and after to see the impacts. Did we improve their habitat area? Was it beneficial for them? Does the animal react differently? We’re constantly monitoring those behaviors to make sure we’re not doing anything that will have a negative impact.”
The changes come after the zoo did not receive accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in 2018 due largely to aging infrastructure and concerns that its outdated exhibits did not reflect modern zoological practices. Fleshman said BREC and zoo leaders have taken the AZA feedback very seriously and used it as motivation to revamp the facility, which first opened to the public in 1970.
The zoo remains located at 3601 Thomas Road, adjacent to BREC’s Greenwood Community Park. As part of the renovations, Fleshman said the primary zoo entrance will shift to inside the park. The current entrance on Thomas Road will be used strictly as a service entrance. Fleshman said the move is intended to alleviate concerns from surrounding residents about emergency vehicle access when the zoo hosts large events and provide a more synergistic connection to the park. In addition, the zoo is constructing a large stormwater retention pond to address flood mitigation for the area. The pond will be able to hold several hundred thousand gallons of water. When it reaches capacity, the water will be filtered and released back into Cypress Bayou, Fleshman said.
“Our focus from the beginning has been about being a good neighbor,” he said. “We’re located between Baker and Baton Rouge and next door to Central. We want those communities to think of us as an asset. We certainly want to attract tourists from across the region and we know that the best advocates are the people who live around you. Part of this process is to make sure we’re doing everything we can to enhance these neighborhoods.”
Even with the ongoing renovations, the zoo has remained open to the public, albeit with some temporary adjustments to walking paths and accessible areas. Robyn Lott, the zoo’s marketing and public relations director said the zoo is offering “Pardon Our Progress” passes if a certain amount of construction is taking place. These passes will allow visitors who pay regular admission today to visit the zoo again at a later date once more areas are completed, free of charge. The first round of upgrades are expected to be complete in summer 2024.
“We know people aren’t able to garner the full zoo experience right now, but we want them to come back when they can,” Lott said. “On the flip side, we have a lot of guests who love to keep coming to see the progress. We have about 3,000 zoo members and they are getting excited because they feel invested in what’s happening here. A lot of people enjoy seeing the fruits of our labor as time goes on. The Sapo Springs exhibit, featuring underwater viewing of pygmy hippos opened this spring and has been met with nothing but rave reviews so far.”
Fleshman said that per national best practices, the zoo plans to review its exhibits and infrastructure every 18 to 24 months in the future and make changes as they are needed to ensure the facility remains modern and up to date.
“We’re looking at the reinvention of the zoo as a long-term, continuous process. It’s not going to be something that’s one and done,” he said. “The goal is to keep it fresh and new. The standards change every couple of years, and we want to review our facility within that timeframe to make sure we are staying current and progressive for our region and our community.”
For more information, visit www.brzoo.org.