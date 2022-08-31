Across Louisiana, Boys and Girls Clubs are providing thousands of children with a safe space to learn, grow, and prepare for college and career success.
When a new youth comes to a Club, there is an orientation process to help them understand rules and expectations. These form of the basis of strong relationships and clearly resonate with youth, as 90% of Club respondents in a recent survey said it was “very true” that their Club has rules for how they should treat one another.
“The Boys & Girls Club experience is rooted in fun, safety, and respect for self and others,” said Missy Andrade, Chief Impact Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Louisiana. “These elements are present during homework help, snack/meal time, activities with partner agencies, or a game of dodgeball. Outlining clear rules and expectations regularly helps everyone to succeed at the Club.”
There are also expectations for Club staff, known as Youth Development Professionals (YDPs). Each one must undergo training on child and Club safety as well as program quality and methodology so they are well-equipped to work with youth with a wide range of needs. Results show this training is successful, as 80% of Club respondents said the adults at their Club care about them and 80% said they feel like they can talk to an adult at the Club if they have a problem.
“YDPs are trained to listen and support Club youth while also being aware of our limitations or issues that require more targeted attention and expertise. In these instances, staff will work to connect youth members and their families with other resources,” Andrade said.
One of the core tenets of Boys and Girls Club is goal-setting and teaching kids how important it can be in achieving success. Andrade said two programs in particular, Triple Play and Money Matters, both encourage Club members to set goals and monitor their progress. Other programs, such as Keystone Club and Torch Club, give members the chance to serve as leaders while determining and achieving goals for community service projects or fundraisers.
These lessons often inspire Club members to take up challenges on their own. For example, last year, a Boys and Girls Club Acadiana staff member was training for a trail race of more than 200 miles. Several Club members decided to train alongside her and offered up a challenge to Clubs in the region to see which one could log the most miles.
“This not only created some friendly competition, but it also incentivized health and wellness and rewarded the winners with brand new running shoes,” Andrade said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs’ focus on goal-setting is also helping Louisiana youth envision strong futures for themselves. In the recent survey, 79% of Club youth said they expect to attend college and 36% said they expect to earn at least a master’s degree. And, they are on a solid academic footing to reach those goals, as 81% of respondents said they earned mostly A’s and B’s in school last year and 90% of Club members in fifth through 12th grades are on grade level.
To ensure youth are well-rounded, Andrade said there is also a focus on teaching Club members the importance of volunteerism and service to others, all with the goal of empowering youth to feel a sense of pride and ownership in their communities.
“Without community support, many Clubs would struggle to meet the needs of its members and their families,” Andrade pointed out. “This important lesson in servant leadership and volunteerism can create a pipeline of more engaged citizens who feel connected to and more responsible for their community.”
To find a Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana location near you, visit https://bgcla.org/.