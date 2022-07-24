The Capitol High School leadership team and staff is committed to giving students a wide range of educational and extracurricular opportunities to help them build life skills and learn about career options.
One of the school’s biggest attractions is its Smart Lab, which gives students hands-on experience in coding, robotics and construction project management. In addition, the school offers digital media and graphic arts courses, complete with a full television studio so students can gain real-world experience.
Capitol High Principal Rhonda Irwin said that this year, the school will again offer music production courses based on student demand. Also, Capitol High has invested about $250,000 to restart its band program, which will include jazz band, concert band, marching band and other musical options.
“We’re excited because the arts has been a component that we haven’t had as much the last few years, so having them back is a big draw for our students,” Irwin said. “We’re also going to offer performing arts classes, dance and theater on campus. Having those opportunities is really great because it allows the students to be creative and express themselves.”
Irwin noted that Capitol High also has multiple athletic options for students interested in sports, including football, basketball, track, volleyball, softball and soccer. Because the school is small, many are often surprised to learn about those teams, which provide a valuable outlet for students’ health and development.
On the academic side, Irwin said Capitol High offers rigorous courses, including Advanced Placement classes in all subjects and dual enrollment opportunities that let Capitol High students earn college credits while working toward their diploma.
“One of the best things about Capitol High is that we are so well-rounded. There are all types of opportunities here,” Irwin said. “When people actually come to the school and talk to the people here, they realize how much we have to offer.”
Capitol High has about 350 students in ninth through 12th grades and is operated by the nonprofit Capitol Education Foundation. Irwin said the setup means that class sizes are relatively small – about 20 to 25 students per class – and school leaders can adjust offerings or programs based on student and family feedback without going through lengthy approval processes.
“We’re a resource-rich school,” Irwin said. “We have a one-to-one technology device system, so students have a device to take home and also use the ones we have in the classroom. There’s never a time when students don’t have access to technology. When our students want an off-campus experience or field trip, we provide that. We’re able to do these things without having to go through multiple people or departments. I think that’s one of the biggest benefits that Capitol High offers.”
Underscoring the programs at Capitol High is the PRIDE acronym that encompasses the school’s values. The key pillars are preparation, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence. Irwin said the mission is to prepare Capitol High students to compete for opportunities not just locally, but on a global scale.
“We are building citizens who can succeed and thrive anywhere they go,” she said.
Because emotional and mental wellness is a key part of students’ growth, Irwin said Capitol High has brought on numerous staff members to address any issues that arise. Thanks to a partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, the school has a full-time therapist and part-time social worker on campus. In addition, a full-time behavior interventionist works with families and creates development plans to determine the root cause of students’ behavior and ways to successfully address them in a positive manner.
Irwin said the work taking place at Capitol High wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Baton Rouge community, including higher education institutions, businesses, nonprofit organizations and others who want to see students succeed.
“When they work with us, it really transforms everything for this campus and our students,” she said. “We know the challenges these students face, so anytime we can open up new opportunities for them, it keeps them away from those negative temptations. We want our kids to know that their dreams can become a reality.”
Capitol High classes begin on August 8. For more information on the school, visit www.capitolhighbr.org.