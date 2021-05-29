In May 1950, L. Ron Hubbard’s “Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health” was published. Now, more than seven decades later, the book has become a seminal work and a continuing guide for members of the Church of Scientology, including those in Baton Rouge, who offer services and courses to help the community.
Dominic Boudreaux first picked up the book in 2000 on a whim. As he read the first portion of the book, which discusses the reactive mind and how people think, many aspects of his own life started to become clearer.
“As I read through it, I realized why I reacted to situations the way I did,” Boudreaux recalled. “I had a lot of ‘aha’ moments. When I got to the last section of the book, it began describing the techniques of auditing (Dianetic counseling). I knew I wanted to pursue that more.”
Picking up a phone book, Boudreaux discovered Dianetics services were offered by a local Scientology center. After experiencing the benefits of Dianetics firsthand, he decided to help other people as he had been helped. He has been working with the Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge ever since, where he assists others who are exploring the principles of Dianetics and Scientology. The Mission provides counseling services, Life Improvement Courses and more to help people address issues and problems in their own lives.
Because of his experience with Scientology, Boudreaux said he is a completely changed person. Gone is the young man who had social anxiety and low self-confidence.
“My ability to communicate is so much better,” he said. “I have the confidence and ability to handle things that would otherwise be stressful. I can think and decide and act, rather than react. I can get a lot more done with a lot more certainty. My dealings with other people have gotten tremendously better. I’m more patient and compassionate.”
Dr. Rohit Adi said he immediately was drawn to Hubbard’s management concepts when he was first introduced to them in 1991. Later, he discovered the book “Dianetics” and Hubbard’s other ideas, which drew him and his wife to Scientology.
“The thing that attracted us the most was the workability of it,” Adi said. “It was all very logical. We knew we could apply the concepts to our lives and improve our own lives and those of others.”
John O’Neal, an engineer, said the logic of “Dianetics” immediately clicked for him when he first read it in the late 1980s.
“I’ve always related better to things that are logical and not necessarily emotional,” O’Neal said. “When I read Hubbard’s examples of how situations play out, I knew it was true. I was able to compare the reactive mind to the way I wanted to be. It all made sense for me.”
Since then, O’Neal said he has been able to apply the lessons he’s learned in Scientology to help him recover from such ailments as recurring headaches, and to continue his own quest for more knowledge.
“I’ve been able to get better in some things that I thought I couldn’t because something was blocking my knowledge,” he said. “People think they are stuck being the way they are and that they can never learn or do something different, but I’ve learned that that is not true.”
Boudreaux said he has seen similar effects with other people, including improved relationships and career success. Although there are other reference manuals and tools in the Church of Scientology, Boudreaux said the core components of “Dianetics” remain key principles for many.
“It’s the only book where Hubbard fully describes the mechanics and the handling of the reactive mind,” he said. “That book was a breakthrough on a global level. If someone does not read that book, he will never have that breakthrough of fully understanding himself and others.”
“Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health” is available in 50 languages. More than 22 million copies have been sold in 176 countries. It received the Publishers Weekly Century Award for appearing on its bestseller list for more than 100 weeks. In addition, “How To Use Dianetics,” a set of 32 films, provides more than four hours of visual instruction on Dianetics principles and procedures.
Adi said he had a breakthrough upon reading “Dianetics.” He read the book after studying other Scientology materials, but when he did so, things began to fall into place.
“It made 100 percent sense,” he said. “The concept of what we as human beings are doing was very intriguing and made complete sense. I’ve applied those principles every day since then. My marriage is richer and we are profoundly happy. I can handle stress way better. In my job as a physician, I see about 30 patients a day, and I feel like I handle things so much better because my interactions with people go very smoothly.”
In fact, Adi said he believes the concepts of Scientology have helped him most in his communication with others.
“It goes into such amazing detail and you can drill into each aspect of communication,” he said. “That fundamentally changed things for me.”
O’Neal said he continues to revisit “Dianetics” and is currently re-reading a portion of it as well as another of Hubbard’s books. He has also encouraged relatives and friends to pursue Hubbard’s works.
“It’s very powerful,” he said. “People are guessing about what happens in life, but they don’t have to. But I am encouraged because more and more people are discovering the truth and learning that it is pretty powerful.”
Both Adi and Boudreaux said that even though they have been involved with Scientology for many years, they are still finding ways to grow each day.
“I still continue to have wins and gains and new levels of ability and awareness,” Boudreaux said. “As people continue to find out about us, I think we are only going to continue to help more folks.”
