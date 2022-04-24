A $2 million renovation project has been completed at a Baton Rouge senior living community under the leadership of a new ownership team.
The Claiborne at Baton Rouge is located at 9511 Creekview Drive. In recent months, the changes have included new furniture, fresh paint, brighter lighting, revamped courtyards with ample green space and sun cover, an enhanced activities area with a sun room, a grab-and-go bistro, and a new game room/pub that is filled with pool tables, big screen televisions and games.
In addition, owners have installed a predictive analysis monitoring system that keeps an eye on residents and alerts the staff if there is an issue, such as a sudden fever or a fall.
“We have been managing this property for over a year, so we decided to purchase it and bring it into The Claiborne family,” said Tim Dunne, president and chief operating officer of Claiborne Senior Living. The property was previously The Blake at The Grove.
The company also owns and operates The Claiborne at Shoe Creek in Central.
In Baton Rouge, multiple living arrangements are available based on individual needs. There are separate areas for independent living, assisted living and dementia care. Each area includes living spaces with a variety of floor plans, space and amenities to meet every person’s specific needs.
For resident Peggy Brewer, The Claiborne has proven to be an ideal arrangement. She moved in after her husband passed away and she realized she didn’t want to live alone with limited interaction. At The Claiborne, she chose a second floor corner apartment with views of the courtyard and swimming pool.
“It’s beautiful to look outside, and I have some privacy, but around the corner from me are several people who moved in at the same time I did, so I also have neighbors who are friends,” Brewer said. “We’ve become very close. We enjoy our Wine Wednesdays, where several of us gather in a sitting area, bring a glass of wine and chit-chat. It’s become a nice circle of friends.”
In addition, Brewer joins fellow residents in multiple activities throughout the week. She especially enjoys bingo, movie screenings and the English tea parties. Dunne said other regular activities include outings to local cultural attractions, crafts, volunteer work and games. Other events are designed for residents to enjoy with their families, such as an upcoming annual community crawfish boil.
“We have a full calendar every month,” Brewer said. “There’s no reason for anybody to be bored.”
Dunne said one of The Claiborne’s core missions is keep seniors active as they age, which is why they are always happy to see residents enjoying the ample workout space, yoga room and large pool. The structure of The Claiborne makes it easy for residents to take part in these activities without worrying about their other needs. Each resident is provided chef-prepared meals and a full nursing team is on staff at all times to handle medical issues.
“The biggest concern we hear from people about coming in is that they want to maintain their independence,” Dunne said. “Once they learn that they can achieve the lifestyle that they want while also receiving the services they need, it alleviates those concerns. In some cases, an individual needs more care, so we discuss our structure with the family and explain how our robust policies and procedures will ensure they get the care they need in a timely fashion.”
Brewer said that when she was choosing an assisted living community, she based her decision on a checklist she created that included everything she wanted in her new home. She encouraged others to take a similar approach.
“I tell people to look at everything and make sure it’s a place where you can participate in the lifestyle,” she said. “You have to decide what is important to you before you make that commitment. My checklist was long, but I knew that this was where I wanted to be because it had everything I could have wanted.”
The Claiborne at Baton Rouge will hold a grand reopening celebration on Thursday, April 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include food, music and tours of the community. For more information on availability, visit www.claibornebatonrouge.com or call 225-396-5251.