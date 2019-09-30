This story is brought to you by Cox Communications.
For many families, day-to-day life is pretty busy.
Typical schedules are filled with work, school, deadlines, appointments, extracurricular activities and other fast-paced priorities.
When it’s finally time to open the front door, we look forward to a little relaxation and slower-speed evenings.
But not when it comes to in-home internet.
In today’s day and age, many of our at-home conveniences rely upon the internet to deliver efficient results - without having to wait.
From TV and gaming to “smart” appliances and Web surfing, much of our down time depends on upping the speed and efficiency at which we connect.
That’s why Cox is committed to providing all users in South Louisiana with the ultimate “in-home experience."
Cox has increased internet speeds by more than 1,000 percent throughout the past 15 years, and now, they’re gaining more steam than ever.
The communications company is proud to introduce one gig residential internet speeds, called Gigablast, to every household in its service area — not just chosen neighborhoods.
This milestone marks a huge differentiator, as few providers have committed, or even pledged, to offer 100 percent availability of residential gig services across their footprints.
Gigablast delivers the fastest residential connection speeds to all devices, providing the most convenient experiences by meeting consumer demand for connectivity.
And that demand is rapidly rising.
According to the Economic Times, the average home will have approximately 50 connected internet devices by 2020.
To meet that rising demand, Cox is investing $10 billion in network upgrades with a focus on improving the customer experience. The company offers a variety of internet packages and speeds to meet consumer needs.
“From mundane daily tasks to life-saving healthcare technology, the rapid rise of internet connected devices is making many aspects of daily life at home more efficient, safe and convenient,” says Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Southeast. “Gigablast offers residential speeds 100 times faster than the average, allowing families to unwind and connect at home in mind-blowing yet meaningful ways while using multiple devices.”
Gigablast internet with Panoramic Wi-Fi ensures a state-of-the-art experience with full connections in every corner of the home.
Turning any house into a haven of connection is easier than ever, and Cox is committed to helping area residents make the most of technology in today’s busy world.
