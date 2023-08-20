According to the most recent U.S. Census data, the nation’s population of individuals aged 65 and older is growing rapidly. As of 2020, the country had 55.8 million senior citizens, making up 16.8% of the population. Seniors have much to offer – wisdom, insight, time – yet without affordable, high-speed home internet to keep in touch, they can easily miss life-saving connections with friends, family and their community.
Cox is helping to close those gaps with initiatives such as the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which can reduce home internet costs for qualified applicants, as well as flexible Cox Mobile plans that meet seniors’ needs and fit seamlessly with their lifestyles.
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is offered by Cox through partnership with the federal government. Eligible households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month (or $75 on Tribal Lands) to access high-speed internet service.
Some seniors may qualify for free internet by combining their ACP qualifications with one of two low-cost options. Cox’s ConnectAssist is an affordable internet plan that costs $30 per month. If senior citizens qualify for the ACP discount of $30 a month, that discount applies directly to their bill, meaning they pay nothing for Cox internet service. Another plan, StraightUp Internet, is a prepaid plan in which households pay $50 a month with no term agreement or credit check required. This package includes a wifi modem and allows five to seven devices to stream content with download speeds up to 100 Mbps. This program also provides flexibility for seniors, since they can pay as they go and turn the service off easily. Households that qualify for the $30 monthly ACP discount would pay $20 per month for internet service.
“Our participation in the ACP supports our mission to close the digital divide in the communities we serve,” said Erin Monroe, Cox Market Vice President for Greater Louisiana. “It’s a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can ensure households of all economic statuses can unlock the possibilities that high-speed broadband offers.”
Additionally, Cox internet customers can access simple and flexible Cox Mobile plans to meet their needs. These plans include Pay As You Gig for $15 per month per gig, or Gig Unlimited, an unlimited data plan that costs $45 per month. With Cox Mobile, seniors can benefit from unlimited talk and text and access more than four million Cox wifi hotspots nationwide with no term agreements, which helps them save on data costs. Individuals can purchase or finance Apple, Samsung and TCL devices through Cox, or bring their own device to connect. The compatibility checker on cox.com lets people know whether “Bring Your Own Device” is an option in their area.
To help senior citizens and their loved ones learn more about internet usage, Cox has redesigned its Cox Digital Academy, a free tool for customers that includes access to tips, educational videos and tutorials to ensure safe and effective online behavior. Topics include navigating popular tools like Microsoft 365 and apps such as Instagram, how to protect your privacy online and good ideas for social media posts.
“Research shows how our customers’ lives are bettered by having an affordable internet connection at home. And, while the internet is important, we recognize that digital literacy training is a critical element to ensure people know how to unlock the power of broadband,” Monroe said.
As people age, isolation and loneliness can become bigger problems. More than 21% of men and 49% of women aged 65 and older are single, meaning they are more likely to live alone. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has noted that loneliness increases a person’s risk of anxiety and depression and can make people more likely to experience conditions such as heart disease, dementia and stroke. But, by communicating regularly with others through the internet and mobile devices, seniors can stay engaged, connected and informed.
Cox urges family members and friends to consider how the senior citizens in their lives can access better options for connectivity. To learn more about the ACP or Cox Mobile plans, visit www.cox.com today.