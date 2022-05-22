Giving back to the community and supporting one another is a way of life in South Louisiana. Each day, individuals step up to meet needs and improve each other’s quality of life. But, for area nonprofit organizations, this work is a true calling and passion.
Over the next two months, you’ll be able to learn more about six of these organizations through a series of stories and videos in The Acadiana Advocate, The Advocate and The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, in partnership with Cox Business. You’ll hear about the impact these nonprofits are having every day, how they have reached even more people during recent challenges, and how anyone can play a role in their work.
“Our area is fortunate to have a lot of great organizations that do wonderful work each and every day,” said Leigh King, vice-president of Cox Business Louisiana. “We’ve always seen that nonprofits find a niche in the communities they serve by identifying needs and finding a way to partner with companies to fulfill those needs.”
This summer series is just the latest way that Cox Business is supporting nonprofits in their communities. King noted that the company has a longstanding partnership with local Boys and Girls Clubs, which provides afterschool and summer programs for children and teens. In addition, Cox Business has worked with local United Way chapters and women’s shelters to help those in need, especially as issues such as food insecurity have become more prevalent.
“We provide time for our employees to volunteer and we encourage them to take those hours and pick a nonprofit they are passionate about to work with,” King said. “We think there is an opportunity for everyone to serve, whether it’s serving meals at a soup kitchen, tutoring during an afterschool program or sharing their talents. There are so many ways for people to get involved.”
The series begins May 29 and will continue through August 7 in print and online. A total of six organizations will be featured –two from Acadiana, two from Baton Rouge and two from New Orleans. Each article will also include information on how people can become involved and make their own contributions.
“We’re excited about this series because Cox has a 120-year history of being heavily invested in our communities and giving back,” King said. “This is a wonderful way for us to spread the word about these organizations and help people recognize the different ways they can make an impact.”