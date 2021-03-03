Dr. Andrew Hargroder changed countless lives in South Louisiana. As one of the region’s leading bariatric surgeons for many years, Hargroder helped people lose weight, keep it off and maintain healthy lifestyles.
Hargroder was always humble about his work. But his impact was evident when former patients stopped by his office to show their appreciation. Bridgette Langlois, who worked with Hargroder for nearly a decade, recalled one former patient whom Hargroder had operated on six or eight years prior.
“I recognized her face, but I could not place her because she had changed so much. She looked incredible,” Langlois said. “She just wanted to show what she looks like now and thank Dr. Hargroder for saving her life. We heard that a lot. We did surgery on one patient about five years ago. When she came in for a post-op visit, she chose to sit in a certain chair because she couldn’t remember the last time she sat in a chair with arms. It was those little things that reminded me what a difference he was making.”
Langlois said part of what made Hargroder so successful was his personal attention to his patients, his interest in new surgical methods and his willingness to help other physicians.
“His passion for his patients was probably unlike anything I have ever seen,” Langlois said. “He was always going above and beyond to learn the latest technologies and what was new out there that could benefit patients. He was an instructor as well, so he taught other surgeons how to do some of these procedures. He was a sponge for anything he could learn so he could pass it on to his patients and other surgeons.”
Sadly, Hargroder passed away in December 2020. To continue his legacy and ensure his impact is remembered, Cypress Pointe Hospital will present the annual Dr. Andrew Hargroder Lifestyle Change Award beginning this summer. Nominees should be people who have made significant changes to improve their own health or who have coached others to be healthy.
The award nomination form will be available at www.cypresspointehospital.com from June 1 to July 31. A winner will be announced on August 27. The winner will receive $500 for use at the Ideal Protein Clinic and a Visa gift card.
The Ideal Protein Clinic is located at Cypress Pointe Hospital and houses services for the three-phase, protein-based ketogenic protocol program.
In the first Ideal Protein phase, participants are taught how to burn fat through nutrition and maintain lean body mass by consuming protein, daily supplements, vegetables and nutrients. Once a person has reached his or her goal weight, they move on to a stabilization phase to control hunger and cravings. The final phase is a maintenance phase to help people stay in shape and keep the weight off.
A core part of Ideal Protein is the support that participants receive every step of the way.
“They have weekly coaching sessions with me,” explained Amanda Hines, director of Ideal Protein. “They weigh in, then we talk about their prior week and the week coming up. We talk about any obstacles or challenges they might be facing or anything where they might need help to stay on track. We also have a private Ideal Protein Facebook group that clients can join to stay supported and stay connected.”
Hines noted that the focus on health and wellness seems to be top of mind for more people in recent months. There has been an increased interest in Ideal Protein as many people try to get their health back on track following months of quarantine.
“When everything was shut down, people just felt kind of stuck,” she said. “We are seeing a lot of people trying to get back on board and get their health back. There was a period when a lot of people stalled and weren’t sure what to do. Also, with the new year, people are looking for a fresh start and trying to lose weight and be healthier overall.”
For the Cypress Pointe team, the focus on health encompasses all aspects of a person’s life, even as they contend with various responsibilities.
“As we handle our day-to-day workloads, we sometimes fail to remember lifestyle is not only about eating the right foods and exercising, but you have to look at total health,” said Glenda Dobson, CEO of Cypress Pointe Hospital. “Eating a balanced diet and being active are important key components of a healthy lifestyle, but real health includes keeping the mind and body fit by getting enough sleep, managing stress and having a positive attitude.”
Dobson reminded people that it is not uncommon for individuals to struggle with self-discipline, especially as they cope with stress related to their jobs, the economy, the coronavirus and more. However, those challenges can be managed, especially when a person focuses on their health.
“We need to focus on our health first, both mentally and physically, in order to be proactive in dealing with our day-to-day challenges,” Dobson said. “At the end of the day, healthy lifestyle changes, no matter how small, will have a long-term impact on our overall quality of life. Make some healthy lifestyle changes today for tomorrow!”