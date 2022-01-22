A partnership among members of the judiciary, educational system and community organizations is helping East Baton Rouge Parish youth improve their school attendance and academic performance while giving their families necessary support.
Project M.A.D.E. (Make A Difference Every Day) is part of a larger effort by the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court to address truancy, especially among high school students. Judge Gail Grover said leaders gathered in late 2019 to brainstorm ways to help truant students. Those efforts resulted in the High School Truancy Initiative with a truancy court docket that included participation of school systems, community-based service providers and mentoring. Strategies enhanced in 2020 as the pandemic began and most students had to transition to virtual schooling.
“We knew these were the students who would most likely fall through the cracks in a virtual setting, so we kept plugging away and continued to strategize and tweak the program,” Grover said. “In looking at truancy in a holistic way, some of the key conversations centered around mentoring and how impactful that would be for our students.”
Grover said a strong and positive mentor can help students understand they have rights to certain educational services if they have special needs and rights in a school or district’s disciplinary process. Some may also need help accessing mental health or tutoring services. Others simply need someone to listen to their concerns and motivate them.
“We know a lot of students have struggled with the inconsistency in platforms, trying to attend school virtually sometimes and in person sometimes,” said Michael “AV” Mitchell, who manages the mentorship program. “If there’s no one to hold them accountable, some of them just want to give up.”
After undergoing a background check, mentors sign up for an 18-week commitment. Mitchell said they must call their assigned mentee student every day for three weeks. Most calls take place in the mornings before school to encourage the student to attend. After the first three weeks, the calls usually occur a few times each week. There are also opportunities for mentors and mentees to participate in other activities together.
Grover said one mentee wrote a letter thanking his mentor for helping him get back on track and start each day on a positive note while serving as a strong role model. The mentor also benefited from the experience, noting that he looked forward to their conversations and was proud of the mentee for stepping up and taking responsibility for his actions.
Mitchell said mentors should be motivated, self-starters, good listeners, and dedicated to providing hope to a student. Mentors must be at least 18 years old. Mitchell said they have come from all walks of life, including college students, full-time parents, business executives, law enforcement officials, tradesmen and more.
“We have had a lot of mentors who have been successful because they didn’t necessarily fit into a traditional program,” Mitchell said. “This is a perfect outlet for them to show they care and they can make a difference. It’s a commitment for 18 weeks, but it’s not a full-time job. They can still live their lives while giving students that motivational push that they need.”
Grover said she has seen the positive impact of the truancy initiative and mentors on students. Most who were missing dozens of school days each year now have absences in the single digits. Many have also improved their grades significantly. This has helped the students become more engaged in their education and excited about attending school.
Grover added that a larger goal of Project M.A.D.E. is to help students make positive life choices and avoid the court system. Mentors can make a difference in dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline.
“We have found that if we can keep our kids in school, they are less likely to end up in the juvenile justice system,” she said. “If we can keep them connected with school, the potential for their life outcomes is so much better.”
Another key component of Project M.A.D.E. is parental involvement, where the Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) partner works with mentees’ parents to ensure each family has a strong support structure.
“This is a partnership and we want the parents to be receptive to mentoring as well,” Grover said. “It’s critical to not leave the parents out of the process.”
Anyone interested in being a mentor can fill out an application online at www.projectmadeforyouth.com. Applications are accepted year-round. Mentors are trained by Big Buddy, a key partner of Project M.A.D.E. Big Buddy conducts mentor/mentee match ceremonies and mentor/mentee activities.
“You can be a solo mentor or join as an organization,” Mitchell said. “There are also training opportunities for people who want to go deeper.”