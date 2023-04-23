Parents and students will have a chance to learn more about the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Focus Choice Schools during a special event on May 6 at the Mall of Louisiana.
Focus Fest will feature representatives from Park Medical Academy and The Eva Legard Center for Coastal and Environmental Studies, both of which opened in 2022, as well as Capitol High School’s medical academy and the teacher and leadership academy at J.K. Haynes, which are slated to open at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“The Focus Choice model is career-aligned, so each school is connected to an industry or post-secondary partner and gives students early exposure to what a career in a particular area could look like,” said Dr. Lillie Connor-Flores, director of Focus Choice Schools.
For example, the medical academy at Park Elementary has partnered with the Baton Rouge General Medical System, not only to help implement the curriculum, but to also provide field-related activities for students, including guest speakers, and specialized program support for teachers. The lessons are often connected to the medical field, such as using math classes to learn how to count medications. When the teacher and leadership academy launches, it will be partnered with LSU and Southern to expose students to leadership opportunities, potential internships and chances to work with teachers on matters such as practicing lesson plans.
“The best part is seeing the kids get excited about career potential. It’s not about making them decide on an exact job tomorrow, but to help them understand what is in the scope of possibility and that they have traits and skills that they can apply in a certain field. That part has been wonderful to see,” said Dr. Connor-Flores.
The current pathways offered for the Focus Choice Schools were selected based on local needs and are aligned to the district’s strategic plan. Nationally, districts are facing teacher shortages each year, and demand is always high for health care workers. Dr. Connor-Flores said the environmental studies pathway ties directly to issues and potential careers around Louisiana’s climate and geography.
“We looked at what we had to offer and what the community needs the most,” she said. “Instead of losing our greatest and brightest minds to other states, we want to invest in them here in the hopes that they will continue to share their brilliance with us in this area.”
Dr. Connor-Flores said industry partners have also been excited about the fact that the Focus Choice Schools teach “soft skills” that students will need to be successful in any career. These include areas such as communication, teamwork and collaboration, as well as daily tasks like writing professional emails.
“Teaching these skills at a younger age means that by the time these students get to the workforce, they will be more prepared,” she said. “All of the partners have been really excited and we’ve had additional partners reach out who want to be involved. People want to be a part of this because it’s something new to this area and they understand the positive impact it can have long-term.”
During Focus Fest, representatives from all four academies will be available to answer questions, provide information and help with the application process, including career pathway alignment and the role of partner-based industry for their respective programs.
“It’s an open enrollment process but they do have to fill out an application. If there is room in a child’s grade level, they will be placed there. There are no testing or academic requirements, although the student does have to live in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District,” Dr. Connor-Flores said.
Focus Fest is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Mall of Louisiana center court, lower level. For more information on the event or the Focus Choice Schools, visit www.ebrfocus.org or call 225-922-5472.