Over the past 18 months, the team at Eleanor Health has seen how the ongoing pandemic has affected people’s physical, mental and emotional health. Increasingly, many are gravitating to alcohol and other substances to help them cope. This can quickly lead to addiction. In turn, Eleanor Health is focusing more than ever on working with individuals on addressing these root causes.
“For many people, the limitations on social interaction have caused feelings of isolation,” said Wes Gonzales, Director of Operations at Eleanor Health. “With so much uncertainty and change, people are in desperate search of comfort. Substance use and alcohol use are closely tied to mental health. Every day the clinics are seeing the effects of this life changing event.”
Julie Insyxiengmay, the lead clinician at Eleanor Health’s Baton Rouge location, said that as the team was collecting data, the discovery was made that many people were not aware of the impact human connection had on overall health. Technology has proven to be beneficial in uniting people, but those left behind in the technology world rapidly became outcasts in society.
“For people who aren’t technology-savvy or don’t have that access, it can definitely be much worse,” she said. “Even if someone feels like they cannot navigate the technology, we have staff onboard that are eager to teach potential members our simple virtual platform. For those looking for a more traditional setting, there is always the option to come in person to our local clinic.”
Gonzales said recent reports indicate that some of the newest Eleanor Health members were struggling with substance use disorders before the pandemic and have experienced worsening addiction over time. Others began turning to substances for the first time as a stress reducing mechanism. The members at Eleanor Health include people from all walks of life, including various ages, ethnicities, income levels and neighborhoods.
“It’s definitely across the board,” Insyxiengmay said. “We know substance use disorder does not discriminate. Any individual from any demographic or background can be prone to substance use.”
Eleanor Health opened its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge earlier this year. A location will open in Metairie later in August, and a third in Shreveport in October. People may receive treatment in person, but Eleanor Health also offers all of its services virtually, which means anyone can receive care no matter where they live in Louisiana. Those services include nurse care management, therapy, peer support and medication-assisted treatment, among others.
“When our services are requested, I am usually the first person from the medical staff to interact with members. This company prides itself on whole person care,” said Shamika Monday, RN Clinical Manager at Eleanor Health’s Baton Rouge location. At the very first visit, a member can expect to get a full comprehensive assessment to start the process. After the session with the nurse, the encounter with the medical provider will begin. Once members meet personnel specializing in biological, psychological and social health, all participants will contribute to the development of a plan of care.
Monday said goals should be specific and agreeable to the member.
“A voice in decisions-making is a desire for most members, so we strive to give the opportunity to have a platform here,” she said. “Every pathway at Eleanor Health was designed by evidence based practice. Statistics have shown that individuals utilizing preventative care can avoid unnecessary ER or hospital visits. Within the Eleanor Health Nurse Care Management program, members are connected to resources that promote wellness. Connection with primary care services is one key area of focus. Collaborative care is crucial in meeting the needs of all members. The medical industry in the United States has been plagued by fragmented care. The vision of Eleanor Health is to be the link that secures quality and cost saving care. Examples of other areas the medical team provide assistance with are nutrition, smoking cessation, medication education, and disease prevention. With COVID-19 being a huge factor in our recent day-to-day lives, I have dedicated some of our visits to creating a safe place for members to receive education, prevention and protection knowledge. We encourage everyone to be involved in their care and ask questions. So, as you can see, Eleanor Health is committed to not just substance use and mental health disorders, but also holistic care.”
“As the country continues to heal from the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, I think it’s really about family and friends being observant,” Insyxiengmay said. “Some individuals are really good at hiding their issues, so even if you don’t see any signs right away, it’s important to keep the lines of communication open. Just checking in and asking how people are doing can open that door and lead to those important conversations.”
The services at Eleanor Health are designed for anyone age 16 and over who are struggling with or affected by substance use disorder. The Eleanor Health Baton Rouge clinic is located at 3975 O’Neal Lane, Suite B. For more information, visit www.eleanorhealth.com, call 225-269-9646 or email gethelp@eleanorhealth.com.