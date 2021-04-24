Dr. Joshua Clark always knew he wanted to help people. The Baton Rouge native was doing his medical training at LSU-Shreveport with a focus on family medicine when he began working with a physician who specialized in opioid addictions. Clark was immediately intrigued and wanted to learn more.
“I knew that it was starting to become a big epidemic at that time,” Clark recalled. “This physician allowed me to come work with him in his clinic. I enjoyed connecting with the patients. I could see how much of a difference the treatment made in patients’ lives. People who had struggled throughout their adult lives were now able to be functional, hold down a job and be great family members. Seeing that type of difference reinforced for me that this was an area I wanted to work more in.”
That passion led Clark to open Eugene & Oleander Opiate Recovery Solutions in Baton Rouge about two years ago. The clinic focuses on medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Patient appointments are scheduled to avoid several people in the waiting room at any given time. Initial appointments last about 45 minutes to one hour, while follow-up visits usually take 10 to 15 minutes.
“We try to have a more welcoming environment and a more casual environment,” Clark said. “When you come into my clinic, it’s not jam-packed with patients. We try to keep it that way and space the appointments out. I think people are more open with you when they don’t feel that crowding.”
Eugene & Oleander does not accept insurance, which is common for such clinics, but Clark said he always strives to keep the price point as one of the lowest in the area.
“A lot of our patients coming from other clinics are relieved to find us when they hear our price,” he said.
Clark said most of his patients are struggling with addiction to pain pills or heroin.
“There is a wide spectrum of patients we see,” he said. “This is something that affects all walks of life. We see people from all age groups, all jobs and all demographics.”
In some cases, patients have had an injury or surgery that led to pain problems and later, improper use of pain pills. Others have struggled with addictions to other drugs, such as cocaine or meth, then turned to opioids.
When a patient first comes to Eugene & Oleander, Clark said he and his staff perform an initial assessment that includes the person’s history of medical problems, prior or current addictions and the severity of the addiction.
“We need to know if it is only pain pills or if people are also injecting heroin, as well as how frequently and how much they are taking,” Clark explained. “That gives us an idea of the type of treatment we need to move forward with.”
With MAT therapy, Clark said the idea is to keep people at a level where they are not craving opioids and also not going into severe withdrawal. Some patients remain under Clark’s care for several months and are eventually weaned off of all substances. Clark said treating the patient’s emotional and mental needs is just as important as the physical treatment.
“It’s a physical addiction to the opioids, but it’s also a mental one,” he said. “If you do not change the circle of people around you or the environment and the factors that led you into addiction, you’re probably going to go back into it eventually. I’ve also found that people need a lot of support from their families, as well as avenues to be productive rather than sitting idly at home.”
In his experience, Clark said patients who are the most successful are those who trust and follow the treatment plan, distance themselves from bad influences and keep their appointments. Most patients have appointments every four weeks, but they may become more frequent if the person’s drug screens indicate problems.
“I would just encourage people to give us a chance,” Clark said. “If someone is struggling, we want to do everything we can to help them.”
Eugene & Oleander Opiate Recovery Solutions is located at 11715 Bricksome Avenue, Baton Rouge. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.eugeneandoleander.com or call 225-246-7136.