Advanced recycling expands the range of plastics that can be recycled and diverted from a landfill or incineration. In Houston, residents are starting to take advantage of this new technology to enhance their recycling efforts thanks to collaboration with ExxonMobil, the City of Houston and other industry organizations.
In December 2022, ExxonMobil opened one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America in Baytown, Texas. The facility can process more than 80 million pounds of plastic waste per year.
With the initial success in Houston, ExxonMobil hopes to expand its advanced recycling capacity to approximately 1 billion pounds by the end of 2026. ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge site is competing for an advanced recycling site with the company’s other locations not just in the U.S., but globally as well.
The technology being used by ExxonMobil means that citizens can recycle plastic items that might otherwise end up in a landfill – everything from motor oil bottles and containers to snack bags and plastic toys. In turn, that plastic can be turned into feedstock for a wide range of products, including new plastics suitable for use in shoes, medical equipment and food packaging.
“We want communities to be able to recycle more of the plastic they use every day, and we have some of the expertise to make that possible,” said Michelle Salim, Advanced Recycling Program Manager for ExxonMobil. “Our focus is to increase the rates of plastic recycling, particularly for materials that are harder to recycle through mechanical means. We see ourselves playing a significant role here.”
To encourage more recycling, ExxonMobil has joined with the City of Houston and other industry organizations to form the Houston Recycling Collaboration. The group works to educate residents about how to recycle and is implementing programs to make it easier for them.
“A lot of people want to recycle but don’t have access to that service,” Salim said. “Their neighborhood may not have curbside collection, or they may live in an apartment that doesn’t have recycling collection on-site. We’ve also found that many people are confused about the rules and are concerned about contaminating the recycling stream. We’re working together to address those issues and answer those questions.”
In particular, Salim said ExxonMobil is helping the City of Houston expand the plastics collected across nine recycling drop-off centers in the city, as well as a new program with the Houston Independent School District.
Mark Wilfalk, director of the Solid Waste Management Department for the City of Houston, said the results so far have been impressive, with better-than-expected improvements in recycling numbers in many areas of the city and positive feedback from residents.
“I think this success speaks to the power of communication and education,” Wilfalk said. “From the city’s perspective, we feel we have a responsibility to preserve the environment. The commitment we are seeing from ExxonMobil, our community partners and our residents has been instrumental. This is helping us increase the life expectancy of our landfills and potentially reduce litter in our streets and waterways. We feel like the positive results we’ve seen are only the beginning.”
“It is our hope that the model in Houston can be replicated elsewhere,” Salim said. “This is a problem that ExxonMobil is working to address, but we also encourage other companies to look at what we are doing and see if they want to pursue similar programs. We want to be a part of this work where we can, as well as educate and inspire others.”
Salim also noted that all citizens can take small steps to increase recycling in their own lives. She suggested individuals read instructions provided by local government about how, when and where to recycle. In addition, many local recycling centers can provide resources for people who want to set up a recycling process in their businesses.
ExxonMobil is also working to support a plastic recycling supply chain in Baton Rouge, with potential collaborations among local businesses, universities, hospitals and more. For example, an artificial turf company is considering building a facility in North Baton Rouge if ExxonMobil selects Baton Rouge for its next advanced recycling unit.
Wilfalk said he is excited to see how the model created in Houston can be transferred elsewhere. He regularly speaks to other environmental officials from across the country to share lessons learned in Houston and offer advice.
“A lot of people know the basic elements of recycling, but it’s rewarding to tell them that there is technology today to address other plastic items they have and that we have partners like ExxonMobil who are helping us develop solutions,” Wilfalk said. “It’s about having a holistic program, using all technologies available.”