A collaboration between ExxonMobil and Baton Rouge Community College is helping local residents gain stable employment in thriving careers in the energy and manufacturing industries.
The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) provides training in electrical work, instrumentation, millwright, pipefitting and welding at no cost to qualifying students. Thanks to NBRITI’s fast-tracked program that includes classroom instruction, hands-on training and workforce preparation, most students complete the program in one year and are soon able to find local jobs using their newfound skills and knowledge.
Baraynia Robillard, workforce development manager for ExxonMobil, said many NBRITI students are adult learners who are seeking a long-term career to create economic stability for themselves and their families. Some have long had an interest in a trade, while others learned about the job possibilities more recently.
“It’s really changing families and North Baton Rouge neighborhoods because people are finding pathways to jobs that they might not have considered previously,” Robillard said. “We’ve had parents who have gone through NBRITI and are able to share their success with their families. Now we’re seeing the next generation want to enroll in NBRITI right after high school because they also see the possibilities.”
All NBRITI students must first take a 75-hour course that covers construction math, safety and tools, communication skills, materials handling and more. Upon completing this course, students continue their training pathway in their chosen trade.
“We focus heavily on helping students find employment because it aligns with both student professional and academic goals and industry needs,” Robillard said. “It’s really helped us develop a local talent pool. Developing our local workforce has enhanced the relationship between businesses and the community, leading to mutual growth and opportunities for economic prosperity.”
Baton Rouge resident and ExxonMobil employee Kia Brown said her training at NBRITI was the avenue for her to pursue her longtime goal of being an electrician. Her work had taken her in a different direction, but once she learned about NBRITI and its electrical program, she realized it was the perfect way to fulfill her dreams.
“When I saw that NBRITI was tuition-free and only took a year, that really caught my eye,” Brown said. “After I graduated, I ended up getting an internship and then I was hired six months later. I knew I would be in the electrical field no matter where I was working, but I always had hopes of working for ExxonMobil. Now that I’m with the company, I plan on retiring from here.”
Raymond Neck, director of workforce development at Turner Industries, said the company has hired several NBRITI graduates. In addition to enhancing the company’s workforce, Neck said the collaboration has helped Turner strengthen its bonds with its Baton Rouge neighbors.
“You always want to be a part of the communities you serve and have good relationships with the people around you,” he said. “We’ve found that the residents around us want to be a part of the facilities in the area and the work that we are doing. They take a lot of pride in that and want to be involved.”
Jason Templet, vice president of construction with MMR, said the NBRITI graduates the company has hired have entered the workforce with the necessary technical skills as well as motivation to further their careers. Successful completion of a NBRITI program includes earning a basic certification, which is often the foundation for further training.
“The men and women hired by MMR have proceeded to obtain more advanced knowledge of electrical and instrumentation skills, which opens the door to so many new opportunities for them,” Templet said. “These employees take pride in themselves and their work. They see a path for themselves that maybe they didn’t see before. Their drive and willingness to learn more is really impressive.”
Brown noted that the inspiration from NBRITI instructors is a main reason for student success, especially since most are working in the industry and can share both classroom knowledge and real-world examples of how students can use their skills.
“It really felt like a collaboration,” she said. “I think just hearing about first-hand knowledge is so important.”
Brown said she would encourage anyone who is interested in a trade to pursue an education at NBRITI. For her, the experience has been transformative in multiple ways, and she hopes others can benefit as well.
“You’re learning a trade, but you’re also networking, building relationships and learning how to communicate,” she said. “The instructors and office staff are there every step of the way if you have questions or need help. You’re definitely not going through it alone.”
Robillard said NBRITI’s success is seen as a best practice at ExxonMobil. The Baton Rouge team is advising other sites on ways they can implement the NBRITI model in their communities. In Baton Rouge, the team is considering increasing the number of craft skills available and creating more enrollment opportunities throughout the year.
“We feel there’s certainly a continuing need for this type of initiative, both in North Baton Rouge and the greater region,” she said. “We’re fortunate to work in partnership with BRCC and industry on opportunities to improve and ways we can support the students. It’s all about having a positive impact in the community.”
For more information, visit www.mybrcc.edu/nbriti/.