ExxonMobil is enhancing its commitment to public education in East Baton Rouge Parish with a new $1 million investment in programming and initiatives.
Specifically, the funding will be directed toward professional development for teachers, on-the-job experiences for high school students, and literacy support for elementary schools.
“We have a longstanding partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. As a company that has been in this area for 114 years, education has always been one of our top focus areas. One of our biggest goals is to have a qualified, skilled local workforce. In order to have that, we need an education system where students gain that knowledge and can become successful employees,” said Rory Denicola, ExxonMobil public and government affairs advisor. “We invest in many ways, whether it’s financially or through volunteering our time, because we know that will help our company continue to thrive into the future.”
Via a $741,000 investment to the National Math and Science Initiative, ExxonMobil will provide three years of math and science literacy training to East Baton Rouge Parish School System teachers. Because of the direct impact they have on students each day, providing educators with high-quality and relevant professional development is a crucial part of the initiative. Toni Schneider, National Math and Science Initiative senior director of programming and partnerships, said that training will focus on critical thinking, technology, STEM content, and other topics that their students can later transfer into the workforce.
“We are preparing students for jobs in 10 or 15 years that may not even exist today. We believe as an organization that if we can teach kids to think critically and solve problems, they will be prepared for those jobs,” Schneider said. “We focus on processes and technology as well because that is the world we live in.”
Schneider added that through the collaboration, teachers are able to connect with coaches on a regular basis to discuss how to teach specific topics and better engage their students.
“Everything about our professional development is practical knowledge that teachers can apply in their classroom even the next day,” she said.
Through its prior work with schools, the ExxonMobil team has learned that giving students the chance for hands-on education leads to significant benefits. Many students pick up on processes faster and are able to solve problems as they arise – skills that they can carry on into the workforce upon graduation.
“The kinesthetic learning leads to kids being able to understand the big picture and apply that to individual tasks without much additional guidance,” Schneider said. “We can build those connections and in turn, the students internalize that knowledge.”
Thus far, much of ExxonMobil’s education work has centered around high school and middle school students. As a result of discussions with East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders, the plans are to expand more initiatives into elementary schools with a $100,000 grant to the Foundation for EBRSS for literacy support, especially for students in kindergarten through third grades.
Because ExxonMobil team members have shown such an enthusiasm for helping the younger generation, the company has also implemented additional initiatives to supplement classroom education. A Jumpstart Academy for freshmen and sophomores allows them to spend a week with ExxonMobil employees to learn about the different jobs and responsibilities, plus take part in hands-on activities. In addition, a summer internship program for rising juniors, seniors and recent high school graduates is growing exponentially in its third year.
“The first year we had six students, last year we had 10, and this year we have 40 interns coming this summer,” said Baraynia Robillard, Baton Rouge area workforce development manager for ExxonMobil. “This is a paid internship and they spend six to eight weeks with us. It’s all about career exploration and having interactions with our contractor partners. We want them to be aware of the career opportunities in this industry.”
Robillard added that many of the ideas about student engagement come from ExxonMobil employees themselves.
“Our employees live here and have children of their own. They recognize that we are all part of the same community and that this work benefits all of us,” she said. “I think some also want to give kids opportunities they wish they would have had at the same age. These students are the future and we want to show them that they can have fulfilling careers right here in Baton Rouge.”