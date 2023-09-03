Every time you use hand sanitizer, there’s a good chance it was manufactured with ingredients made right here in Baton Rouge at ExxonMobil. During the pandemic, the company’s Baton Rouge operations supplied the world with isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer.
Now the company is eyeing a project to improve the manufacture of isopropyl alcohol to support microchip manufacturing growth in the U.S.
Erin Scallan, fluids and adhesions business team lead at ExxonMobil’s IPA facility in Baton Rouge, noted that much of this microchip manufacturing currently takes place in Asia, but the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 seeks to bring more of that industry to the United States.
ExxonMobil’s IPA is used to clean microchips, microprocessors and other sensitive products that are used in numerous devices, including computers, smartphones, vehicles and much more. ExxonMobil’s next generation of IPA would enable the future of semi-conductor technology.
“We feel we’re in a perfect position to support domestic microchip manufacturing growth,” Scallan said. “ExxonMobil has the scale, integration and relationships with customers – and technology that has continued to evolve – for this industry to grow here in Baton Rouge.”
Scallan noted that companies aiming to manufacture microchips in the United States will have a competitive advantage with an ultra-pure IPA supplier nearby because it lowers the risk of the product being contaminated during transportation.
“One thing that sets us apart is the high-quality IPA that we can create, which is up to 99.9 percent pure – plus several decimal places after that,” Scallan said.
The company’s existing multistage IPA production process results in a very high product purity and consistent quality, creating a colorless substance with properties similar to those of ethyl alcohol. The product can be used in numerous sectors, in addition to microchip manufacturing, including agriculture, automotives, construction, medicine and much more.
ExxonMobil leaders got a glimpse of just how significant IPA demand could be during the COVID-19 pandemic when the company used it to make hand sanitizer. The company was able to manufacture and distribute IPA to thousands of medical professionals, enhancing their safety and helping them protect their own health.
“At ExxonMobil, we pride ourselves in helping the community every day, but what we were able to do with hand sanitizer during the pandemic took it to another level,” Scallan said. “It was rewarding and exciting to see what the unit could do to provide a material that the world needed. I think it really positively affected the team and brought us together in surprising ways in both engineering and operations.”
Beyond producing next generation ultra-pure IPA for the microchip industry, additional innovative projects are on the horizon, including advanced recycling and a new resin unit with multiple applications, including rebar and wind turbines. Final investment decisions are expected in the first part of 2024. Those decisions could result in an investment of more than $250 million in Louisiana.
“ExxonMobil works every day to create sustainable solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs,” company officials said. “Our company remains determined to tackle head-on the challenge of strengthening energy supply security and reducing emissions to support a net-zero future. Right now, there is a window of opportunity for Louisiana to be at the forefront of innovation.”