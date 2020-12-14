Kelli Guillory, 11, recently celebrated a major milestone. For the first time ever, Kelli has gone two years without having to be admitted to the hospital.
“It feels amazing,” Kelli said. “I’ve actually gotten to go to school face-to-face instead of virtual or hybrid. I’ve gotten to make new friends and hang out with friends from last year. I get to play outside at recess now. I love it.”
In her young life, Kelli has been hospitalized 71 times because of a rare genetic disorder that leads to severe vomiting and other health issues. Her mother, Jennifer Guillory, said most hospitalizations lasted at least a week.
“We would be out for a day and then immediately have to go back in,” Jennifer recalled.
Since her health has improved in recent years, Kelli has shifted her focus toward helping others. She is an active participant in Dance Marathon, Dreams Come True of Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Miracle Network.
“She loves telling her story to not just teach others but to also raise money for the organizations that have helped her,” Jennifer said. “She is a warrior, strong, brave and courageous.”
Kelli, a fifth grader at Parkview Elementary, is now looking to the future. She hopes to model her life and career after that of her late friend Carley McCord. McCord, a well-respected local sportscaster, passed away in a plane crash in December 2019.
“When I’m older, I want to have a job just like hers and be just like her,” Kelli said.
