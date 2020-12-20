When people look at Bryson Addison, they usually see a kid with a big smile on his face. He might be diligently doing his schoolwork, helping out in the community or spending time with his family.
But Bryson’s young life hasn’t been normal. He frequently must visit the hospital and doctors for treatment of several medical conditions, including severe asthma, neutropenia (low white blood cell count) and polyarthritis, which affects more than five of his joints.
“It’s been rough, but God is getting me through it,” said Bryson, an 11-year-old sixth grade student at Southern Lab. “God just takes me under his wing and makes sure the doctors do everything they can to take care of me and get me out of the hospital.”
That optimism still impresses Bryson’s doctors and his mom, Ashly Dabney.
“To see him endure and never stop smiling just amazes me,” Ashly said. “He keeps smiling through all that he has going on.”
Behind that smile is a determination to succeed. Despite numerous absences, Bryson continues to keep up with his studies and maintains a 4.0 grade point average.
“The odds are against him because of how much school he has to miss, but he doesn’t let that get in the way,” Ashly said. “He overcomes those odds every single time.”
Meanwhile, Bryson is also determined to help other children with medical conditions. He has participated in community service and awareness efforts for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Dance Marathon to help raise money so other kids can receive medical treatment. He’s also active in his church and looks for ways to help his family any chance he gets.
“He teaches people that no matter how hard things are, if he can remain positive and still be respectful, we can all keep pushing just like Bryson,” said family friend Lindy Cline. “He’s persistent, passionate, charismatic, loving, caring and so giving!”
