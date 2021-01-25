Carter Williams faces challenges that few others have seen.
Carter, 4, is one of only about 80 people in the world with GRIN1 disorder, a condition that results in significant developmental delays. He cannot walk or stand without assistance. He cannot make eye contact and has vision impairment. He sometimes has seizures.
“He’s been in every therapy you can imagine – physical, vision, swim, occupational, you name it,” said Carter’s mom, Lauren Williams. “He was supposed to be a vegetable. Everybody tells me how great I’ve done, but it’s all because of Carter. He is so hard-headed. If there’s something he wants to do, he is going to achieve it. He continues to surprise us.”
Despite his obstacles, Carter has developed his own personality. His mom describes him as loud, funny, quirky and smart. Anyone who meets Carter is immediately taken in by his nature.
“He’s just one of those kids who captures people’s hearts easily,” Lauren said.
Through hard work and determination, Carter has progressed enough to attend pre-K at Bellingrath Hills Elementary in Central. His classmates love him, and his teachers re-organized the classroom so he can have the appropriate space for his therapy and other activities.
“They got a swing that’s especially for him at recess because play is very important,” Lauren said. “They sing good morning to him. The kids will put a car in his hands to push around and encourage him with the little things, like chewing at lunch. They just love him.”
It’s difficult to know what Carter’s future might look like. Lauren noted that the disorder has a spectrum, meaning those with the condition have various abilities. But after seeing how much Carter has accomplished in just a few years, his family is hopeful.
“There is literally no barrier I put on him,” Lauren said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I don’t think there’s anything he could not do. He is that determined.”
To follow Carter’s journey, visit www.facebook.com/mycartermancan/.
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, click here for a submission form or email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.