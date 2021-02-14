Mia Schaubhut has always loved education.
“She was always a little sponge. Her teachers have always told me that she would ask a lot of questions in class,” said Mia’s mother, Anna Schaubhut. “She was always very engaged in classes.”
Now a senior at Lutcher High, Mia is passing on her academic skills. Beginning last year, Mia launched a tutoring center to help younger students with core subjects such as math, English and science. The idea came after Mia noticed some students struggling with virtual or hybrid learning.
The tutoring program has grown in popularity and Mia continues to be hands-on, helping students to grasp concepts. In addition, she tutors on her own, often working until 8 p.m. or later in either online or socially distanced in-person sessions.
Even while helping others, Mia keeps up with her own studies. She was named student of the year at Lutcher High and won the same award on the district level. Last year, she became the second Louisiana student to participate in a seven-week leadership program sponsored by Princeton University.
“She’s got a drive that you don’t see too often in kids,” Anna said. “She’s been like that her whole life. She’s always been mature and has always been a leader.”
As she nears the end of her high school career, Mia is considering which college to attend. Her top choices are Duke University, Vanderbilt University and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Anna said her daughter plans to pursue a career in education, focusing on policy and law.
“I think she’s going to start with a teaching certification, but she wants to go higher,” Anna said. “She wants to work at the national level and be involved with the decision-making that goes into education.”
