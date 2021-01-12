2020 brought multiple challenges for St. Amant High senior Logan Fall.
In the spring, he fractured his foot while practicing football and required surgery. Less than 90 days later, he suffered a high ankle sprain at home, meaning another surgery. Just as he was completing rehab and preparing to be the starting center for St. Amant High, Fall was injured in practice. The diagnosis was a sprained MCL, torn ACL and shattered meniscus, meaning more surgery, a lengthy rehab and a senior season on the sidelines.
“It was hard to watch the disappointment, especially with the last injury, but we knew he would pick himself up and make the best of the situation,” said Logan’s stepmother, Nicole Fall. “Logan always sees the better side of things rather than let it get him down. He was waving the flag on the sidelines to keep the crowd and the team pumped.”
Besides his injuries, Logan was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to quarantine two separate times because of close contact with others who had the virus.
In between recoveries and rehab, Logan kept up with his studies, maintained better than a 4.0 grade point average and finished his coursework in December. He plans to enroll at River Parishes Community College later this year. In the meantime, he has been so impressive in a part-time role at a local auto parts store that he was recently offered a full-time position.
“He gets his greatest joy replacing windshield wipers and batteries for the elderly in our community,” Nicole said. “Sometimes he comes home filthy or drenching wet because someone needed something done on their car. He is the first to volunteer when anyone needs help.”
