In middle school, Abhay Basireddy realized he had a particular interest and aptitude in mathematics.
“It had always been my favorite subject, but at that point, I started doing Math Counts and it felt like fun,” he recalled. “I wanted to work on math more outside of school. I started doing competition math in eighth or ninth grade. I just wanted to be involved with it as much as I could.”
Now a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Basireddy continues to embrace opportunities to pursue his interests. Through the Episcopal Students Take Action in Advanced Research program (ESTAAR), he worked with LSU professors to explore a problem listed as unsolved on the Clay Mathematics Institution’s Millennium Problem website. Researchers believe Basireddy’s approach, using the Fast Fourier Transform, could contribute to further exploration.
“Because of COVID, everything was different, but he still wanted to work on a project in the summer,” said Abhay’s mother, Dr. Neelima Reddy. “He was able to work virtually and do his research online. I wasn’t surprised because he has always set a high standard for himself.”
Basireddy also is involved with the Baton Rouge chapter of Ekam USA, a foundation that works to provide quality health care in India. The nonprofit has focused recently on addressing the COVID-19 crisis. Basireddy has helped organize local fundraising efforts, with money going to help pay for oxygen, food and other necessary supplies.
Abhay will start college at MIT this fall with a major in math and computer science.
“It’s going to be different because we’re used to him being in the kitchen and studying all the time,” his mom said. “But I know he’s going to have fun and have wonderful experiences.”