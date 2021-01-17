Even though he’s only 8 years old, Brock Alton has already made acts of compassion a part of his regular routine.
A couple of years ago, his aunt was hospitalized during the last stages of her second pregnancy. Brock’s mother, Emelie Alton, kept her sister company, often bringing Brock along.
“He started doing these sweet little things,” Emelie recalled. “He made dream catchers and brought cookies to the nurses. He wanted to bring food to the staff. He just felt this incredible connection to people and to his future cousin.”
His cousin was born premature but healthy. However, she was hospitalized last year after suffering a seizure. Doctors have been able to treat the problem and she has now gone six months with no seizures. But the experience touched Brock, who began making survivor bracelets to hand out to patients and medical professionals.
“We started making one for my niece and one for my sister,” Emelie said. “He’s now sold many to family and friends and hospital patients. We even found a little toolkit you can use to make your own, so we brought those out for hospitals to use. We thought it would be a fun activity for kids or parents, because they are kind of therapeutic to make. It’s a great way for him to find a way to do good for others.”
Emelie said Brock’s kind nature runs in the family. His grandmother still sends handwritten notes and personalized gifts to family and friends. Also, his family’s restaurant, Bistro Byronz, has regularly hosted community events and fundraiser nights for local organizations. The Altons are also close to the parents of late LSU basketball player Wayde Sims and have worked with their foundation on multiple efforts.
“We put that work in front of our kids because we feel it is important,” Emelie said. “It’s beautiful because he’s learning that doing good for others makes you feel good. He truly enjoys it.”
